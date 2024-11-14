A month after his arrest over allegedly “inciting” a crowd of flood-affected locals, journalist Mithun Mishra has been released from jail on 12th November. Mishra, widely known as the “Manish Kashyap of Muzaffarpur” had also exposed the Christian conversion activities going on in the Aurai block of Muzaffarpur. Mithun Mishra’s exposé on the conversion camps being set up to lure poor Hindus to Christianity is said to have played a key role in his arrest.

Mithun Mishra runs a YouTube channel named “Bihar Wala News” and has amassed over 66,000 subscribers.

Mishra’s arrest came just a few days after he confronted the Christian missionaries running their camps in Aurai. As reported earlier, Mithun Mishra was also reporting on the extreme floods in Bihar, highlighting the damage caused by the surging Bagmati River, which had rendered several locals homeless. It was reported that after not receiving adequate relief measures, the flood victims staged a protest at Gopalpur Chowk in Muzaffarpur. During the protests, the flood-affected people and the police had clashed leaving many on both sides injured.



The police said that Mithun Mishra, who recorded the incident, allegedly instigated the crowd, resulting in an assault on police officers. He was charged under BNS sections 74, 76, 109, 115(2), 118(1), 121(1), 121(2), 132, 190, 191(1), 191(2), 303(2), 351(2), and 352.

After coming out of jail, Mithun Mishra said that if exposing the illegal Christian conversion activities is a crime, he will commit this crime again. “I went to jail and came out. My system has been destroyed. Me and my family are shattered what crime have I committed? Was showing how Christian missionaries were operating to convert the people of the Hindu faith into Christianity a crime?” Mishra said adding that if reporting the ordeal of flood-affected people and the administration’s failure is a crime, he will continue to commit it.