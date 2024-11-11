On the morning of 10th November, a vendor was reportedly caught spitting on the vegetables in the market at Karwar, Karnataka. He has been identified as Abdul Hassan Sab Razzak. The video was recorded by a passerby after which locals assembled at the spot and protested. They raised the issue of hygiene and potential health risks as well as the transmission of illnesses brought on by such actions. The accused was then taken into custody by the authorities.

Razzak relentlessly denied the allegations, however, the people asserted that he spat while sprinkling water on the vegetables to make it “halal” (permissible or lawful) which is essential to Islamic practices and refers to acts, behaviours, or items that are permitted in the religious teachings. The instance led to strong reactions on social media as netizens voiced their disgust over the viral video. One called the practice of spitting and urinating on vegetables a “fashion” and added, “This issue should be raised on every platform to expose these clowns.”

Another complained that even vegetables should be now grown at home and asked, “If they’d let anything remain pure?”

A user referred to it as a profound “jihadi mentality” which “disregards public health and basic decency.” The person further remarked that urinating on vegetables and spitting on meals are examples of behaviours that indicate a solidified jihadi attempt against the Hindu community and the principles they uphold.”

He added, “This isn’t isolated, it aligns with a disturbing pattern where certain elements blatantly disregard societal norms to push their agendas, showing zero respect for the well-being of others,” and demanded strict action “to curb this jihadi mindset that threatens community harmony and public health.”

“Halal certificate is valid in India. Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) knows that halal means spit,” expressed a netizen.

An individual mocked that the Congress government in Karnataka will soon release the offender from jail.

Reportedly, the Uttar Pradesh government, under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, is planning to introduce two significant ordinances aimed at addressing the growing issues of food contamination and unhygienic practices. This decision follows a series of alarming incidents where individuals were found spitting in food or contaminating it with urine, which has led to public outrage and raised health and hygiene concerns.

The proposed ordinances, titled the Prevention of False and Anti-Harmony Activities and Spitting Prohibition Ordinance 2024 and the UP Prevention of Contamination in Food (Consumer Right to Know) Ordinance 2024, seek to implement strict penalties for such actions. Beyond punishing offenders, these laws also aim to promote transparency, giving consumers the right to know how their food is prepared and handled.