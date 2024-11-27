In the Kota district of Rajasthan, an alleged attempt was made by Jehovah’s Witnesses group to convert a mute and deaf Hindu girl named Surabhi Mehta. The victim was recovered by her family with the help of Bhilwara police. The 23-year-old girl’s family said that she was brainwashed and was being taken from Indore to Delhi for conversion to Christianity. They have complained to the police. After a complaint was made to the IG, police recovered Surabh and two other girls. The victim came into contact with the followers of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Jaipur.

Surabhi’s family has alleged that the members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses outfit were instigating her to convert to Christianity by making claims that if she became Christian, she would be able to hear and speak in her next life. The victim’s family alleged that this outfit targets people with disabilities for conversion.

Furthermore, they said that on 19th November 2024, Surabhi left for Indore without informing her family. Upon enquiring, they learnt that she had gone to Indore to attend a conference organised by Yehovah’s Witnesses. It has been alleged that an attempt was made to take the victim to Delhi from Indore.

Surabhi’s family informed the police that their daughter was missing. After this, the police recovered Surbhi from the Indore-Delhi Express from Bhilwara station. The police also caught two other girls and interrogated them. Later, the police released the duo.

The victim’s family said that Surabhi is brainwashed to such an extent that despite many efforts, she does not go to temples and remains in touch with Jehovah’s Witnesses group.

Speaking to OpIndia, Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Renewal said, “Jehovah’s people contacted the girl through a friend. After this, they attracted her towards Christianity through online classes and sign language. Taking advantage of her being deaf and dumb, they lured her with the promise of speaking in the next life and pressured her to convert.”

In October last year, a blast at Yehovah’s Witnesses convention resulted in the death of several people while numerous others were injured, hours after the blast, a former member of this Christian outfit, Dominic Martin surrendered before the police claiming responsibility for the explosions. Describing his motive behind the blast, Martin said that the teachings of Jehovah’s Witnesses were “anti-national and seditious”.

“Their teaching is not right. They are teaching anti-national things. I told them that they should change their ways. Staying in a…but cursing and addressing people in that country in the worst…derogatory form is they do. They are telling a 4-year-old child that if somebody from another community gives you candy, you shouldn’t have it. From an early age, they are feeding such poison into the child,” he said back then.