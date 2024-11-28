In a major development in the Bengaluru Prisons terror conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday successfully extradited Salman Rehman Khan, a fugitive linked to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), from Rwanda.

The operation, carried out in coordination with the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Interpol, and National Central Bureaus (NCBs), marks a significant breakthrough in the agency’s efforts to combat global terrorism.

Salman, apprehended in Kigali in Rwanda, on November 27 was brought back to India early this morning. His extradition followed a Red Notice issued by Interpol based on a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued by the NIA Special Court in Bengaluru.

“Part of a terror radicalization and recruitment case of Bengaluru Central Prison, Salman was taken into custody by the NIA, with the assistance of the RIB, Interpol and NCBs, on November 27 and brought to India this morning,” the NIA said in a statement.

In the framework of international cooperation in fighting cross-border crime, today, 27th Nov 2024, Rwanda has extradited Mr. Salman KHAN alias Salma (30 years) wanted by the Government of India for his association with a Terrorist group operating on its territory.



In its statement the Rwanda Investigation Bureau said, “In the framework of international cooperation in fighting cross-border crime, today, 27th Nov 2024, Rwanda has extradited Mr. Salman KHAN alias Salma (30 years) wanted by the Government of India for his association with a Terrorist group operating on its territory. The suspect was arrested in Kigali based on INTERPOL red notice issued by the Republic of India. The extradition of the suspect demonstrates the commitment of the Government of Rwanda not to allow criminals make the country a safe haven.”

The case against Salman stems from (RC-28/2023/NIA/DLI) registered by the NIA on October 25, 2023, after taking over the investigation from Bengaluru City Police. Salman is accused of facilitating the collection and distribution of explosives for terror activities and was declared a fugitive after the terror module was exposed.

Salman is the 17th accused to be extradited and deported in major NIA cases since 2020.

NIA investigations revealed that Salman was radicalized and recruited during his imprisonment for a POCSO case (2018-2022) by T Naseer, a convicted terrorist serving a life sentence. Naseer allegedly orchestrated a terror recruitment drive within Bengaluru Central Prison, involving plans for his escape and the furtherance of LeT’s operations.

After being released, Salman is accused of aiding the terror network, fleeing India after the conspiracy was uncovered. The NIA subsequently charged him under various sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A), Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act.

Marking similar success in global collaboration in criminal cases, the NIA had earlier managed to get Khalistani terrorists Tarsem Singh Sandhu and Bikramjit Singh extradited from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Austria respectively.

Just last month, terrorist Baljeet Singh alias Baljeet was deported from UAE in a Khalistan Tiger Force terror conspiracy. Vikramjit Singh Brar, Manpreet Singh alias Peeta, Amritpal Singh alias Ammy, Amrik Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Ratheesh, were other dreaded terrorists deported from UAE and the Philippines in 2023 in various terror-related cases of the NIA.

NIA said that it is continuing with its collaborative efforts to bring fugitives to justice, wherever they may be hiding, in all major terror and other criminal cases.

