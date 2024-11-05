Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Canada: Peel Police arrest three following Khalistani attack on Hindu worshippers in Brampton, similar protests seen at multiple locations including Mississauga

Peel Police noted that similar protests took place at the intersection of Goreway Drive and Etude Drive in Mississauga, and another protest occurred near Airport Road and Drew Road.

OpIndia Staff
Three individuals have been arrested by Peel Police following pro-Khalistani protests and clashes in Brampton and Mississauga
Three individuals, Dilpreet Singh Bouns, Vikas and Amritpal Singh, have been arrested by Peel Police following pro-Khalistani protests and clashes in Brampton and Mississauga. (Image: Representational Image generated by OpIndia using Dall-E/Peel Police)
10

On 4th November, Peel Police arrested three men following an attack on Hindu worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and Mississauga, Canada. The incident occurred on the afternoon of 3rd November 2024 at the temple located on The Gore Road in Brampton.

According to a press release from Peel Police, officers responded to a trespassing complaint involving “a group of protesters” identified as pro-Khalistani elements, who were raising anti-India slogans outside the temple. The pro-Khalistani group entered the temple premises and attacked Hindu worshippers.

Peel Police noted that similar protests took place at the intersection of Goreway Drive and Etude Drive in Mississauga, and another protest occurred near Airport Road and Drew Road. The authorities indicated that although the incidents took place at separate locations, they were interconnected. All the protests were held by pro-Khalistani elements supported by the Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice, based in the USA.

The arrested individuals have been identified as 43-year-old Dilpreet Singh Bouns from Mississauga, who is facing charges of causing disturbance and assaulting a peace officer; 23-year-old Vikas from Brampton, who is charged with assault with a weapon; and 31-year-old Amritpal Singh from Mississauga, who is facing charges of mischief over CAD 5,000. They will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

A Peel Police officer also sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. In a statement, Peel Regional Police reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the rights to peaceful protest, as guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. However, they emphasised that violence, threats, and acts of vandalism would not be tolerated.

Pro-Khalistani elements attacked Hindus at Hindu Sabha Temple

On 3rd November, pro-Khalistani elements attacked Hindus at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Canada. Videos of Khalistanis protesting outside the temple went viral on social media. In one of the videos, X user Bellator identified a Peel Police Sergeant protesting with Khalistanis in his off-duty hours. The police official has been identified as Sergeant Harinder Sohi of Peel Police, whose badge number is 3071.

Anti-corruption advocate and former Toronto Police officer Donald Best also posted about Sgt Sohi on social media. In the video, Sohi was seen smiling and possibly saying “Indian Government” in response to the protest leader’s chants, “Who’s the terrorist?” Sohi was also holding a Khalistani flag and waving it in the video. It was later reported that Sohi has been suspended by Peel Police.

