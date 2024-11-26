On 24th November, violence erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, when a team of officials went for a second round of a court-ordered survey at Jama Masjid. Thousands of Muslims gathered outside Jama Masjid and raised religious slogans. When the police asked them to leave, they started pelting stones and set multiple vehicles ablaze. Reportedly, rioters also opened fire at the police and injured several police personnel. The police had to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the mobsters. At least four rioters were killed in the mayhem, most likely by illegal weapons carried by elements in the mob, the police said.

UP Police on high alert following Sambhal violence

Following the violence in Sambhal, UP Police has been on high alert. Warnings have been issued in several districts, including Muzaffarnagar, Amethi, and Kanpur, to ensure no one engages in violence. In Muzaffarnagar, police used drones for surveillance and found stones collected on rooftops.

On 25th November, Superintendent of Police (Muzaffarnagar) Satyanarayan Prajapati joined police personnel in a flag march. During drone monitoring of the area, the police found that stones were collected on the rooftops of many houses. The police swung into action and removed bricks, stones, and other construction materials from the roofs of at least seven houses. Reports suggest that the intelligence department team has also been alerted, after which it started surveillance in the area. SSP Abhishek Singh has ordered the district police to stay vigilant. Additional police force in plain clothes has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Amethi police issued warning against collecting stones on rooftops

In Amethi, police conducted flag marches in several areas and urged residents not to pay heed to rumours. Furthermore, the police issued a strict warning against collecting bricks and stones on rooftops and said legal action would be taken against those who indulge in such activities. Amethi police swung into action mode following the violence that took place in Sambhal to avoid any such occurance in the aftermath in Amethi. Police also used drones for surveillance in several regions.

Police conducted anti-riot drills in Kanpur

Following the violence in Sambhal, Kanpur police and administration are on high alert. The police patrolled sensitive and hypersensitive areas and conducted anti-riot drills in the city. Furthermore, the police used drones to conduct surveillance in dense and mixed-population areas.

According to media reports, Kanpur police are also keeping an eye on social media. The police have warned that if anyone is found spreading rumours, strict legal action will be taken. Additional police force has been deployed in sensitive areas. Speaking to the media, DCP West Rajesh Kumar Singh said that instructions have been given to exercise precautionary vigilance in areas with mixed populations. The entire district has been put on high alert.

Stones and bricks found on rooftops in Firozabad

Following the violence in Sambhal, Firozabad police also conducted a flag march in markets under the leadership of CO Praveen Kumar Tiwari. During drone surveillance in the Ruknpura area, police found that there were piles of bricks and stones on the rooftops of many houses. Police swung into action and issued notices to the owners of the houses to remove them immediately. The police also issued a warning that if bricks and stones are found again, strict legal action will be taken against the house owner. Speaking to the media, CO Praveen Kumar said that any attempt to spread tension will not be tolerated.

Ghaziabad police on high alert following Sambhal violence

Following the violence in Sambhal, Ghaziabad police have been put on high alert. Police have been patrolling mixed-population and Muslim-majority areas, while also conducting surveillance using drones. Local residents are being urged not to pay heed to rumours, and officers have been engaging with communities to maintain peace. Additionally, police personnel, along with administrative officials, have increased vigilance around religious sites and sensitive areas. Foot patrols and drone monitoring are being carried out to ensure law and order.

Improvised weapons, illegal guns, and an Islamist mob ready to attack – Why Sambhal burnt on 24th November

n the aftermath of the Sambhal violence on 24th November, police have clarified that the deaths of three individuals occurred due to firing by rioters, not by the police. Post-mortem reports revealed that two victims were shot with country-made pistols, while the a 315-bore bullet was found inside the body of another victim, a type not used by Uttar Pradesh Police. Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi stated that the police initially fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob but were fired upon by rioters.

The investigation has uncovered improvised weapons, and over 7,000 stones have been recovered. A Muslim woman and Shahi Jama Masjid’s head, Zafar Ali, were arrested for involvement in the riots. An FIR against 800 people, including SP leader Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal, has been filed. Fifteen police personnel were injured, and seven cases have been registered across two police stations.

Authorities suspended internet services for 24 hours which was extended further, closed schools, and sealed the district until 1st December to prevent further unrest. Families of the deceased have accused police of firing, but officials, including Moradabad Commissioner Anjney Kumar Singh, dismissed these claims, emphasising the victims’ involvement in the riots.

Court-ordered survey at Jama Masjid in Sambhal

On 19th November, a court-mandated survey was conducted at Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The court ordered the survey in response to a petition filed by Supreme Court Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, and seven co-plaintiffs, asserting that the mosque occupies the site of a temple dedicated to Bhagwan Kalki. The site in question is a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act of 1904. The survey was carried out under the supervision of Advocate Commission. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to ensure the survey proceeded peacefully.

During the survey, however, Muslims living in the area gathered outside the Jama Masjid and raised religious slogans. The District Magistrate of Sambhal confirmed that the survey was completed in around two hours and stated that a report would be submitted to the Civil Court, which will review it on the next date of hearing, 29th November 2024. OpIndia accessed the petition filed by the plaintiffs in the case.

OpIndia’s detailed report on petition filed at the court can be checked here.





