Uttar Pradesh: Mohammed Zahid molests minor Hindu college student, tries to force her to marry and convert, arrested

Zahid also offered her Rs 1 lakh and threatened to fail her in the college exams for not cooperating with him. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the law and has been arrested by the Police.

OpIndia Staff
Image- Amar Ujala

On Wednesday, 20th November, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested an individual identified as Mohammed Zahid for forcing a Hindu minor student into marriage and conversion. The accused is a teacher at a college and it is believed that he molested a minor girl forcing her to convert her religion to Islam.

According to media reports, Mohammed Zahid taught mathematics at National Inter College in Mandi Dhanaura area of ​​Amroha district. He expressed his ‘love’ for one of his Hindu minor students and tried to force her to marry him. Zahid also asked her to convert her religion and molested her for refusing to accept his proposal. The girl, notably, was a class 9 student.

The matter came to light after the Hindu student complained about the teacher at her home. She said that she was molested and was forced to marry and convert her religion to Islam. Following this, the family members initially informed the college principal about the teacher but no action was initiated. Zahid, however, continued with his misbehavior.

He again did obscene acts with the minor student inside the class. He then offered her Rs 1 lakh and continued to pressure her to marry him. He also threatened her that she would be failed in the college exams if she failed to accept his proposal.

After this, the family members of the Hindu girl contacted the police. They also organised massive protests in the college demanding strict punishment for Zahid. He, meanwhile, attempted to flee from the spot but the police apprehended the accused at the right time.

A case has been registered against Zahid under several sections including POCSO. The college management has also suspended him. Further investigations are underway.

