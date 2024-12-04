In a major blow to ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, none of the lawyers came forward to represent him before a Bangladeshi court. Consequently, his bail plea case has been deferred to next month. Chinmoy Krishna Das’s associate at Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote Swatantra Gauranga Das alleged that no lawyer represented the Hindu leader owing to threats from a “politically motivated lawyers’ group”.

In a statement, Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote said, “Due to continuous threats and obstructions, no lawyer could participate in the bail hearing of Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote spokesperson Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari. The leaders of Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote have expressed extreme concern and anger over this issue. This concern was expressed through a statement to the media on Tuesday (December 3). Strong condemnation and protest were expressed for not allowing any lawyer to participate on behalf of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari and cooperation from international organizations was sought.”

The Hindu group further alleged that nearly 70 Hindu lawyers who participated in the case of Chinmoy Krishna Das’s behalf have been falsely booked to prevent them from defending Das. In addition, the Hindu lawyers have been threatened by Islamists not to enter the court premises.

“The statement said that, on December 3, the bail hearing of Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote spokesperson Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was held in the court of Chittagong Metropolitan Sessions Judge Saiful Islam. But no lawyer was given the opportunity to participate in the court on behalf of Chinmoy Prabhu. Already, 70 of the lawyers who participated in the case on behalf of Chinmoy Krishna Das have been made defendants in the case and others are being threatened in various ways. Which is a complete violation of human rights. Because religious leaders could not appoint a lawyer for himself. Not only that, before the hearing, Hindu lawyers were threatened by a procession in the court premises not to come,” it added.

Amidst Chinmoy Krishna Das’s bail plea being deferred to next month after lawyers refused to represent him, a video of several Bangladeshi lawyers issuing threats to lawyers intending to take up Das’s case has surfaced online. In the video, a lawyer accompanied by several other lawyers is reportedly heard saying “If Chinmoy Prabhu has a lawyer, he will be beaten up and his license will be revoked…”

If Chinmoy Prabhu has a lawyer, he will be beaten up and his license will be revoked!! Radical Muslim lawyers are directly threatening like this, they have already filed false cases against 70 lawyers of Chinmoy Prabhu and some are hospitalized after being attacked!!@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/cqR2Dpug89 — Save Bangladeshi Hindus🇧🇩 (@SBHPage) December 3, 2024

In recent days, lawyers attempting to represent Das in court have been physically assaulted. Advocate Ramen Roy was “brutally” beaten by miscreants on Monday, according to Radharamn Das, spokesperson for Iskcon Kolkata.

Roy was reportedly assaulted, his house looted, and his chamber vandalised. Meanwhile, the lawyer is reported to be in critical condition in the hospital. Speaking to IE, Das said, “Roy’s only ‘fault’ is that he is defending Chinmoy Krishna Das. His home was ransacked, and he was severely beaten. He defended Das when he was first produced in court on November 26. He’s still in the ICU, battling for his life.”

On 3rd December, it was reported that an advocate named Raegan Acharya was seriously injured in the court premises in Chittagong while seeking the bail hearing of arrested monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. unidentified elements attacked and vandalised the private office chamber of advocate Raegan Acharya too. The office was badly damaged and furniture was destroyed during the attack. Some social media handles shared the photo of a young man, reportedly Raegan Acharya, lying down with bandaged head wounds. However, we are unable to confirm at the moment whether the man is indeed Raegan Acharya. Bangladesh arrested former ISKCON monk, head of Sanatan Jagaran Manch and the chief of Pundarik Dham in Chittagong, Chinmoy Krishna Das on November 25.