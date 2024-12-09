A group of Christian MPs has urged the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) to support the Muslim community in opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Opposition MPs told the CBCI that the church should take an in-principle stance in support of ‘minority rights’ guaranteed by the Constitution. This followed a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday (3rd December), during which several Christian MPs resolved to support the Muslim community in opposing the Waqf Bill even as the Waqf Board has on several occasions claimed ownership of churches.

An opposition MP who attended the meeting also urged that community leaders promote the Muslim community’s ‘positive contributions’ rather than ‘simply reacting to negative reports’. Chaired by Archbishop Andrews, the meeting covered a wide range of topics, including the role of Christian MPs in supporting and protecting the community and its rights, the growing attacks and threats against minorities, particularly Christians, and the alleged ‘misuse’ of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) against Christian institutions.

Reports say that TMC MP Derek O’Brien, Congress MPs Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Anto Antony, CPI (M) MP John Brittas and Union Minister of State George Kurian were among the MPs who attended the meeting.

While the Christian MPs are extending support to the Muslim community to oppose the Waqf Bill, the Waqf Board has often been laying claims over churches and religious places of other faiths.

In November this year, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje alleged that the waqf board aimed to claim ownership of land parcels, temples, and churches where people from other religious communities have resided for generations.

“When the Constitution was drafted in 1950, the term ‘waqf’ was not even included. The Waqf Act was created in 1954 under the pretext of protecting the land of Muslims who migrated to Pakistan after the partition. According to an amendment made in 1995, the waqf can claim any land it considers its own. Other communities residing there for years cannot file a complaint in any court and can only rely on the waqf tribunal, which consists solely of Muslim members,” Minister Karandlaje said adding that in 1954, the Waqf Board had not more than 10,000 acres of land but now it has nearly 3.8 million acres.

Last month, OpIndia reported that the Kerala State Waqf Board laid claim over 404 acres of land in the Munambam suburb of the Ernakulam district in Kerala claiming that the said land was granted as waqf property in 1950. Waqf Board’s absurd claim sparked outrage among the affected 600 Christian and Hindu families who said that they had purchased their land decades ago. Extending support to the protesting Christian families, the Syro-Malabar Church organised solidarity events at around 1000 churches across the state.

Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, head of the Syro-Malabar Church had sought help from the state and union governments saying that this matter be resolved in accordance with the constitution.

Notably, the Waqf Boards of various states declared villages, big hotels, and even colleges as their property. In the latest case, the Maharashtra Waqf Board has staked its claim on the lands of 103 farmers of Latur. It has also issued notices to the farmers who own these lands.

Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh Waqf Board has also staked its claim on the famous Uday Pratap College (UP College) located in Varanasi. The board says that this property belongs to it. Uday Pratap College was established about 115 years ago in 1909 by Raja Uday Pratap Singh Judev of Bhinga (Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh).

Additionally, in the year 2022, the Waqf Board of Tamil Nadu staked its claim on the entire Thiruchendurai village of Hindus, calling it a Waqf property. There is a 1500-year-old temple there, but still, the Waqf Board also declared it as its property. In this way, the Waqf Board has staked its claim on 369 acres of land.

In Karnataka, the Waqf Board has claimed 1200 acres (about 2000 bighas) of land as its property by calling it Shah Aminuddin Dargah’s land. After this, the Congress government of the state sent notices to the farmers asking them to vacate those lands. Later, the farmers of Honwada village in Tikota taluk of Vijayapura district complained about this to Minister MB Patil.

Notably, the literal meaning of Waqf is detention, confinement, and prohibition. According to Islam, the property marked as Waqf is now available only for (Islamic) religious or charitable purposes, with any other use or sale prohibited. According to Sharia law, once a Waqf is established and property is dedicated to it, it becomes Waqf property forever.