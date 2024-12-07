As the rebel forces in Syria have reached Damascus and preparing to seize the city, American president-elect Donald Trump has said that the USA has nothing to do with it, and US forces should not get involved in the conflict.

“This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not get involved!” Trump posted on Truth Social, saying that even though Syria is a mess, it is not America’s friend and the United States should have nothing to do with it.

Donald Trump also accused former president Barrack Obama of refusing to honour his commitment of protecting the Red Line In The Sand. Notably, Obama in 2012 had said that the US would launch an offensive if Assad used chemical weapons on rebels. But when the Assad regime used the deadly Sarin gas to kill almost 1400 people, the US refrained from launching an assault in Syria.

As the Russia and Iran-backed Assad regime is likely to be defeated by the rebel forces, Trump said that it may actually be the best thing that can happen to Russia. He said that “there was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia, other than to make Obama look really stupid.”

He posted, “Opposition fighters in Syria, in an unprecedented move, have totally taken over numerous cities, in a highly coordinated offensive, and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, obviously preparing to make a very big move toward taking out Assad. Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine, and with the loss there of over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years. This is where former President Obama refused to honor his commitment of protecting the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke out, with Russia stepping in. But now they are, like possibly Assad himself, being forced out, and it may actually be the best thing that can happen to them. There was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia, other than to make Obama look really stupid.”

Notably, Rebels in Syria have made rapid advances and have reached the outskirts of Damascus, and the fall of the city looks like a possibility. The opposition forces moved at a rapid speed after seizing several cities in the war-torn country, and have reached the outskirts of Damascus, ready to launch their final assault on the capital city.

The rebels have faced little resistance, as the Syrian armed forced have retreated from most places instead of fighting. Many soldiers of Assad’s force have fled to Iraq, while some have joined the rebel forces.

In a highly symbolic move, the rebels took down a statue of Hafez al-Assad, father of current president Bashar al-Assad, in the city of Jaramana, just 4 km from Damascus.