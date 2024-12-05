Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sending a high-level Indian delegation to witness the ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad as a cardinal by the Pope at a function to be held in the Vatican City on Saturday (December 7), said former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad, from the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanacherry, Kerala, was elevated to the rank of Cardinal. He has been responsible for organizing Pope Francis’ international travels since 2020. He is among 21 new Cardinals announced by Pope Francis on October 6. The formal ceremony for the new Cardinals will be held on December 8.

The delegation will be headed by Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian. The other members of the delegation are Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP Satam Singh Sandhu, BJP leaders Anil Antony, Anoop Antony and Tom Vadakkan.

“Honored to be part of Delegation to attend the ordainment of Kerala and Changanesserys very own, #FrGeorgeKoovakad as Cardinal, at the Vatican on 7th Dec. This delegation being sent by PM @narendramodi will convey the good wishes of PM, the christian community and All people of India at this most proud occassion for all Indians,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a post on X.

Anil Antony said that PM Modi has always made it one of his most important missions to reach out to all global communities.

“A very high-level delegation led by Union Minister George Kurian, two senior members of parliaments, are going to the Vatican City tomorrow for a ceremony where the Holy Father Pope Francis has created 20 new cardinals. Of the 20 cardinals created, one of them is Archbishop George, who is originally from Kerala and currently holds the Apostolic. He is in charge of the apostolic journeys of the Pope, so a high-level delegation will be going for these ceremonies,” Anil Antony told ANI.

“Our prime minister in the last 10 years has always made it one of his most important missions to reach out to all global communities…There is a large Christian population in Goa, a large Christian population in the northeast, Kerala and all these places. Now you are seeing more and more people supporting the party and our prime minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar told ANI that Father George Koovakad becoming a cardinal is n extremely proud moment for all the Indians, especially the Christian community.

“It is an extremely proud moment for all the Indians, especially the Christian community. Father George Koovakad who is from Kerala, is becoming a cardinal…He is the first father who is becoming a cardinal directly and the Pope is ordaining him on the 7th evening,” Chandrasekhar said.

“PM Modi on behalf of himself and all Indians is sending a delegation headed by Union Minister George Kurian of which I am a part. We will be going to represent the pride and happiness of the people of India,” he added.

