Traffic blockage, high drama at Gazipur border as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka attempt to politicize Sambhal violence under the pretext of meeting victims’ families

On Wednesday, 4th December, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi created a high-voltage drama at the Gazipur border after being stopped between Delhi and Noida while on their way to violence-hit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, both leaders saw the barricades placed on the border and came out of the car to speak with senior police personnel, but were not allowed to proceed to the violence-hit place.

The Congress delegation for the Sambhal visit consisted of the Gandhi siblings and five other Congress MPs.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal commented on the issue and claimed that the leaders were deliberately stopped at the border. “We are determined to meet the victims’ families in the interest of peace and communal harmony in our country, the UP government must allow the delegation to visit Sambhal,” he said.

“What is the reason behind the UP Government stopping the Lok Sabha LOP from visiting the families of those who lost their lives in the violence? It is basic humanity to stand by someone who has suffered such grief and loss. Rahul ji’s motto has been ‘Nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan’. And when the ruling regime has created an atmosphere of hatred, it is our duty as the opposition to bring compassion, empathy, and love,” he added.

Our delegation headed to Sambhal led by LOP Sh. @RahulGandhi ji and Smt. @priyankagandhi ji has been stopped at the UP border in Ghaziabad.



What is the reason behind the UP Government stopping the Lok Sabha LOP from visiting the families of those who lost their lives in the…

It is important to note that the delegation has been stopped due to prohibitory orders imposed in the district following last month’s violence during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, which claimed five lives. However, the Congress leaders claimed that they were deliberately stopped from meeting the victim and their families.

Reports suggest that the Sambhal district officials had asked surrounding districts to stop the Congress leaders before they entered the district. The District Magistrate had written to authorities in Bulandshahr, Amroha, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar, urging them to intercept the leaders at the border. He has also directed officials to closely monitor Rahul Gandhi’s movements on his route to Sambhal.

It’s crucial to note that the barricades have been constructed at several points, and vehicle checks have begun along the Delhi-Sambhal highway. Massive traffic congestion has been observed at many locations along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

The Congress leaders, especially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have adopted a habit of creating drama in serious situations in the states ruled by the BJP. They cash the opportunity of such violence in the BJP-ruled states and target the state leaders for alleged disturbance of peace.

In the year 2020, during the Hathras incident, this pair of siblings cashed the opportunity to politicize the incident against the BJP leaders in the name of expressing solidarity with the victim’s family. While they were on their way to meet the family of the victim girl, they could be heard sharing a burst of laughter in the car. The siblings at that time came under intense criticism for their callousness. People pointed out how they laughed and had fun while visiting the family of the bereaved.

#WATCH Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her way to meet the family of the alleged gangrape victim in #Hathras (UP), with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Source-Congress) pic.twitter.com/TSy7gLaxPL — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

The Congress party has long ago adopted a habit of politicizing such severe matters in order to reap political mileage out of it. In the given case also, the leaders proceeded to the violence-hit area when prohibitory orders had already been imposed in the district.

Interestingly, the siblings never try to visit the families of victims when the state government is from the Congress party or one of its allies.

On 1st December, a judicial commission tasked with investigating the violence in Sambhal visited the violence-affected areas. The three-member panel was led by retired Justice Devendra Kumar Arora of the Allahabad High Court and included IAS Amit Mohan Prasad and IAS Arvind Kumar Jain. The commission toured the area and conducted an inspection inside the Jama Masjid, which was the center of the violence on 24th November.

Following the violence on 24th November, there has been an uproar among opposition parties and leaders. Both Congress and the Samajwadi Party who have accused the BJP administration of mishandling the situation. The violence also led to heated arguments in Parliament.