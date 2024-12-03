Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Uber Shikara launched in Kashmir: How Asia’s first water transport service is a confluence of technology and tradition

In its initial phase, the company introduced seven shikaras, with plans to expand the fleet gradually based on demand. The rides depart from Shikara Ghat No. 16 and run between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., with a maximum capacity of four passengers. Reservations can be made from 12 hours to 15 days prior.

Uber Shikara
Uber Shikaras (Image Source: Times of India)

In what could be termed as another indicator of how the abrogation of Article 370 has proven to be a game changer for the development of Kashmir, international taxi aggregator service Uber has decided to expand its operations to Shikaras in Kashmir, Asia’s first water transport services on the lines with its similar offerings in European cities like Venice.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the role of technology in preserving cultural heritage, stating, “The launch of Uber Shikara in Srinagar demonstrates innovative ways technology can enhance our cultural legacy. This addition for the upcoming tourist season will provide visitors with a seamless opportunity to enjoy the timeless charm of Shikara rides, a signature of J&K’s beauty,” he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The Shikara, a traditional wooden boat native to Srinagar, is commonly seen on Dal Lake and other water bodies and is extremely popular among visiting tourists to catch the glimpses of surreal scenic vistas it offers. Available in various sizes, it typically seats six passengers with the boatman at the back and serves as a cultural symbol of Kashmir. While some shikaras are still used for fishing and transport, the majority are now dedicated to offering scenic rides for tourists.

Dal Lake, a vast freshwater body and a major tourist attraction, is the second-largest lake in Jammu and Kashmir and is often referred to as the “Jewel of Srinagar.” Beyond its tourism and recreational significance, the lake also supports commercial activities in the region.

Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India and South Asia, described Uber Shikara as an effort to merge technology with tradition, boosting accessibility and promoting tourism in the picturesque Kashmir region. “We are proud to create this iconic experience that seamlessly blends modern convenience with the timeless charm of Shikara rides,” Singh said.

According to an Uber spokesperson, the company does not charge fees from its shikara partners, ensuring the full fare goes directly to them.

The Uber Shikara service presents a win-win situation to both tourists and shikara owners. Just as it enhances travel convenience for tourists and protects them from the vagaries of peak season when finding a shikara could be difficult, it also offers several benefits to shikara owners, the primary among them being the opening up of another income-generating avenue.

Wali Mohammad Bhatt, president of the Shikara Owners Association, noted that Dal Lake hosts approximately 4,000 shikaras and expressed hope that Uber would onboard additional partners in the future.

But many others in Kashmir ascribe such positive developments to the marked decrease in terror activities in the valley following the abrogation of Article 370.

“Tourism is booming like never before because there is a sense of security among tourists visiting Kashmir. Even greater opportunities for locals mean terror outfits find it incredibly difficult to draw fresh blood and brainwash impressionable young minds against New Delhi. This could not have happened without the abrogation of Article 370,” said Mirza, who offered only his first name for fear of being targeted by separatist elements.

Nevertheless, the advent of Uber Shikara in Kashmir is a confluence of technology and tradition, with the new-age mobile application providing another opportunity for shikara owners to make a living and offering convenience to incoming tourists to plan their Dal Lake tour in advance.

