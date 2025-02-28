The Allahabad High Court has ordered cleaning of Sambhal Mosque premises ahead of Ramzan as Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said whitewashing is not needed, Masjid Committee is set to file objections.

Advocate ASI Sambhal Vishnu Kumar Sharma said, “Jama Masjid Committee had given a request to ASI for whitewashing of Sambhal Mosque which was rejected by ASI. ASI said that when the case is sub judice then the permission cannot be given for whitewashing. Masjid Committee then went to High Court. HC formed an investigating committee. HC said that cleaning activity can be carried out. Further orders will be based on ASI report.”

Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi said that people are engrossed in festivities.

He said, “Peace is there in the city. Proper deployment of police personnel, PAC is there. It is the duty of police to fully implement the Court’s order on the ground, and we will do that. Police are alert ahead of Friday prayers. “

Security has been heightened in the Shahi Jama Masjid area of Sambhal after the Allahabad High Court directed a three-member committee to oversee the mosque’s painting ahead of Ramzan, officials said on Thursday.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal mandated a panel consisting of officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a scientific expert, and a local administration representative to ensure the work was conducted without causing structural damage to the mosque.

Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra told ANI that heavy security arrangements have been put in place around the site. “Tight security arrangements have been made around the disputed site. An adequate police force has been deployed… Peace will be maintained… Surveillance is being conducted through CCTV and drones,” he said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Ameeque Jamei assured that peace would prevail in Sambhal.

“During Diwali, houses across the country are cleaned and painted. Similarly, ahead of Ramzan, mosques are also cleaned and painted. I believe the ASI should extend its full support instead of getting involved in politics. Those attempting to disrupt the unity of Sambhal will not succeed. Sambhal will remain united,” he told ANI.

Earlier in the month, the Uttar Pradesh police’s SIT filed a chargesheet of over 4,000 pages in six of the 12 cases in the November 24 Sambhal violence that erupted during the ASI’s examination of the Mughal-era mosque.

