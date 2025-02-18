As questions were asked about United States Agency for International Development (USAID) links to anti-Modi propaganda and with Congress in India, Congress tried to hit back by linking the organisation to BJP in general, and Its leader Smriti Irani in Particular.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge posted on X that, “According to the Government’s official website, Ms. Smriti Irani’s bio states that she has served as the USAID “Goodwill Ambassador” to India.”

He further asked that does this imply that BJP politicians are the real agents of George Soros?

Interesting.



https://t.co/oWwuKT8Cfb



pic.twitter.com/NtklA5Ixdj — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) February 18, 2025

The allegations by Priyank Kharge were echoed by Delhi Congress leader Pawan Khera, who saw his party score a hat-trick of zeroes in Delhi Assembly elections recently.

This is brilliant. We finally have the answer to BJP’s favourite question – Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?

https://t.co/So8V9fSl0h — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) February 18, 2025

However, BJP has hit back strongly at these insinuations by Congress Party to deflect attention from their own connections to George Soros.

BJP’s National Information & Technology Dept. head Amit Malviya posted, “The World Health Organization (WHO) appointed Smriti Irani as the Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) Goodwill Brand Ambassador from 2002 to 2005. At the time, she was a household name due to the immense popularity of the television serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) appointed Smriti Irani as the Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) Goodwill Brand Ambassador from 2002 to 2005. At the time, she was a household name due to the immense popularity of the television serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.



https://t.co/nlzSG7kzOz pic.twitter.com/AOwUKUydSk — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 18, 2025

Notably, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ was the most popular show in India at the time and Smriti Irani was the protagonist of the show.

Malviya further added, “The WHO campaign featuring Smriti Irani was endorsed by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), among others, which permitted promotional material to be displayed on its buses. Sheila Dikshit was the Chief Minister of Delhi then, and Pawan Khera served as her personal assistant.”

Apparently, a report by IIM Indore documented the program featuring Smriti Irani’s success in the given case.