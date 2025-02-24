Islamists have threatened Hindus against celebrating Holi in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Some members of the Hindu community were planning to celebrate the festival in Hajiapur locality of Baradari police station area when Muslim youths attacked them. They assaulted the Hindus and threatened, “If you celebrate Holi, we kill you.” The incident has resulted in tension in the area. The authorities have also taken the situation seriously and registered a First Information report (FIR) against six people and started a search to nab them.

According to media reports, Laxman, Munna, Shani and Akash who live in Hajiapur were trying to organise a Holi programme in their locality when young Muslim men including Ayan, Salman, Aman, Rehan, Bhura and Alam reached there and launched an attack. The victims were reportedly thrashed with sticks and received death threats. The former stated that there was a conspiracy to vitiate the atmosphere before Holi. Afterward, police were notified.

Cops rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. Both Hindus and Muslims live in the neighbourhood. The police were careful due to the sensitivity of the scene. The police informed that further inquiry is underway after a case was submitted and already arrested two the perpetrators.

थाना बारादरी, बरेली पर प्रकरण के संबंध में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर 170 BNSS के अन्तर्गत नियमानुसार कार्यवाही की गयी है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) February 23, 2025

It’s not the first instance. Kanwariyas in the Jogi Navada region were subjected to firing and stone-pelting earlier in the sacred season of Saavan in 2022. People are now apprehensive because a new conflcit might arise prior to Holi. There have previously been communal conflicts in the Baradari neighborhood of Hajiyapur, Jogi Navada and Chak Mahamood. The cops are currently attempting to maintain peace especially in the wake of Holi.