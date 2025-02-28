Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Joined Islamic State after getting angry over Quran burning: German court sentences 2 Afghan terrorists who were plotting to attack Sweden’s parliament

German officials said that both these people were associated with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K).

Islamic State
Representational image, via Indian Express

A German court has sentenced two Afghan terrorists linked to terror organisation Islamic State to several years in prison for planning an attack on the Swedish Parliament and plotting to kill policemen. The two terrorists were plotting this to take revenge for the burning of the Quran in Sweden.

The Jena Higher Regional Court found both of them guilty of being members of the terrorist organisation Islamic State and plotting to commit murder. The court sentenced one of the accused to 5 years and six months in prison, and the other one to 4 years and 2 months in prison. The two terrorists were 30-year-old and 24-year-old respectively.

The accused can still appeal against the sentence. One of the two accused is named Ibrahim MG and the other is Ramin N. Both of them lived in Gera in Thuringia state of eastern Germany and knew each other beforehand.

Both these terrorists were radicalized through online Islamic State propaganda. Police arrested both of them in March last year. At that time, they were returning from Czech Republic where they had tried to get weapons for the attack.

According to the court, both Afghans were kept under surveillance for some time. German officials said that both these people were associated with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K). They had received orders to carry out attacks in Europe. The plot made by them included planning to kill police and others.

