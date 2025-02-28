A German court has sentenced two Afghan terrorists linked to terror organisation Islamic State to several years in prison for planning an attack on the Swedish Parliament and plotting to kill policemen. The two terrorists were plotting this to take revenge for the burning of the Quran in Sweden.

The Jena Higher Regional Court found both of them guilty of being members of the terrorist organisation Islamic State and plotting to commit murder. The court sentenced one of the accused to 5 years and six months in prison, and the other one to 4 years and 2 months in prison. The two terrorists were 30-year-old and 24-year-old respectively.

BREAKING:



A German court today sentenced 2 Afghans linked to ISIS for planning a terror attack on the Swedish Parliament in retaliation for Quran burnings. The men planned to shoot MPs.



One was sentenced to 5.5 years, the other to 4.



They came as asylum seekers in 2015 & 2016 pic.twitter.com/WvOslMz8ej — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 27, 2025

The accused can still appeal against the sentence. One of the two accused is named Ibrahim MG and the other is Ramin N. Both of them lived in Gera in Thuringia state of eastern Germany and knew each other beforehand.

Germany (🇩🇪): Two Afghan nationals, aged 30 and 24, have been handed prison sentences in Germany for planning an attack on the Swedish parliament and for supporting the Islamic State militant organisation, a regional court said on Thursday.



The older man, named only as Ibrahim… https://t.co/7aDhoyPeUH pic.twitter.com/SExxjkjVMF — Vineet (@cozyduke_apt29) February 27, 2025

Both these terrorists were radicalized through online Islamic State propaganda. Police arrested both of them in March last year. At that time, they were returning from Czech Republic where they had tried to get weapons for the attack.

According to the court, both Afghans were kept under surveillance for some time. German officials said that both these people were associated with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K). They had received orders to carry out attacks in Europe. The plot made by them included planning to kill police and others.