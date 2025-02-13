OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Manipur: Jawan opens fire at CRPF camp, kills 2 colleagues and himself

Manipur Police in a post said, "In an unfortunate incident, tonight at around 8 pm, a suspected case of fratricide happened inside a CRPF camp in Lamsang under Imphal West District wherein one CRPF jawan opened fire killing 02 (two) of his own CRPF colleagues on the spot and injuring 08 (eight) others. Later, he also committed suicide by using service weapon."

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan posted in Manipur opened fire on Thursday inside a camp in Lamsang under Imphal West District shooting dead two of his colleagues and injured eight others before taking his own life, police said.

The incident took place at around 8 pm, Manipur Police said.

“The personnel belonged to F-120 Coy CRPF,” the police statement said.

Senior officers of Police and CRPF have rushed to the spot, the police said.

More details are awaited. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

