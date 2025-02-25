In Beawar, Rajasthan, a horrific case of trapping of young girls by an Islamist gang has come to light recently. Now, a victim from Beawar disclosed that the ‘Muslim gang’ used to pressurise her to go to the local cleric and mosque. The police has arrested former councilor Hakim Qureshi in Bijaynagar on 23rd February in the case, demonstrating the involvement of several Muslim groups in this gang. Qureshi was presented in the court and was then sent to custody.

According to the police, Hakim Qureshi was an accomplice in this ring of trapping minor girls and his further interrogation is underway. Meanwhile, the administration has asked for the papers of the houses of the accused and preparations are underway to initiate bulldozer action.

Rajasthan police have now arrested former councillor Haqim Qureshi in the case of rape-blackmail-conversion case of school-going minor Hindu girls that is under investigation in Rajasthan’s Beawar



This is the 9th arrest in the case, after Mohd Luqman (20), Mohd Sohail (19), Mohd… pic.twitter.com/GRBR8pY4gR — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) February 25, 2025

The case came to light when an underage girl complained to Bijaynagar police station on 15th February. Afterwards, the families of four more girls also sought help from the authorities. The victims stated that the teenage girls from a private school were sexually abused. They were blackmailed and their obscene pictures and videos were recorded. They were also forced to read Kalma and keep fast. The police started investigation by registering a case under several sections including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 9 people have been apprehended till now while 3 juveniles are also in custody.

Karim, Aashiq and Shravan have been placed under seven days of remand among the individuals who were detained. Lukman, Sohail, Rihan and Afraz have been taken on remand for five days. The police have asked five offenders to submit the documents of their house following the registration of the case. Bijaynagar Municipality also gave notice to them to submit the documents in three days, otherwise the property would be demolished. The local cemetery and Jama Masjid have also received notice from the administration.

This incident has caused anger within the community in Beawar. People are calling for the perpetrators to be executed. Masuda market remained closed after the case came to light and police from four police stations were deployed. Police assured that once the probe is over, stringent measures will be implemented.