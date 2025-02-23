The recent cases of religious conversion by gangs of Muslim men in Rajasthan have highlighted an alarming situation where minor Hindu girls are being targeted by these gangs. These gangs have almost the same modus operandi. Members of these gangs use social media to approach their victims and lure them by entering into relationships with them. Thereafter, they sexually exploit the victims and take their obscene pictures and videos to blackmail them and extort money. In some cases, they forced their victims to contact more girls for exploitation.

Here are three recent cases where minor school-going girls were groomed, sexually exploited and forced to convert to Islam in different areas of Rajasthan.

Minor girls trapped by a gang of Muslim men in Beawar, Rajasthan

In this case, a gang of Muslim men trapped several school-going minor girls As per reports, the Muslim men blackmailed and sexually exploited the minor girls and forced them to convert to Islam. All the culprits are said to be friends and live in the same locality. Notably, all of them work as labourers and none of them go to school and still, they managed to target these school-going minor girls.

The Muslim boys operated like a gang of criminals. They used to follow the girls until they responded. They gifted the girls mobile phones to contact them. Then they would invite the girls for meetings where they would sexually exploit them and click their obscene pictures for blackmailing. The culprits also shared phone numbers, obscene pictures and videos of their victims among themselves. They were also teaching Hindu girls about namaz, roza, and Kalma (Islamic declaration of faith).

The incident came to light after a mobile phone was found with one of the girls. When the family called one of the Muslim men, he responded with abuses and threats. The victim’s family rushed to the police station and filed a complaint about the matter, after which the case unfolded layer by layer. The police have arrested several people including Rehan Mohammad (20), Sohail Mansuri (19), Lukman (20), Arman Pathan (19), Sahil Qureshi (19), and two minors in connection with the case. An investigation is going on in the case while the police denied the love jihad angle in it.

Ajmer IG Omprakash Chaudhary said that the victims were trapped in the name of friendship through social media. Three separate FIRs have been filed in the case. So far, 10 accused have been apprehended by the police, out of whom two are minors.

Two minor girls committed suicide in the Gogunjda suicide case, one Shahnawaz arrested

This unfortunate incident of suicide by two minor Hindu girls came out on 11th November 2024 from the Gogunda police station area of Udaipur in Rajasthan. Two cousins aged 16 and 17 years, studying in 11th class, committed suicide by consuming poison. The victims had been missing since the evening of 10th November. Their families found their bodies in a field 500 metres away from their house the next morning. They were wearing clothes of the same colour and a black and white thread was tied around their necks.

It was revealed after a police investigation that they were being blackmailed by a 19-year-old Muslim man named Shahnawaz. He was arrested by the police from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. The families of the victims revealed that they were in stress for some time. When police checked their mobile phones and social media accounts, it was found that they were in contact with the accused. The police also found a notebook with Kalma and Quranic verses scribbled in it in the school bags of the girls. The accused had contacted the victims through Instagram and was allegedly trying to extort money from them.

Furthermore, a few phrases were written in Urdu and Hindi, indicating that they were being influenced. Both had changed their names to Anisa and Muskan on social media. The police believe that they were brainwashed to convert to Islam. The possibility of love jihad has also been expressed in the case.

Muslim men extorted Rs 5 lakh by blackmailing a minor girl in Christian Ganj, Rajasthan

Another shocking case of Love Jihad came to light from the Christian Ganj area of Rajasthan, where a minor Hindu girl was gang-raped by some Muslim men who also extorted Rs 5 lakh from her. The incident came out after the victim’s father filed a complaint on 30th May 2024 at the Christian Ganj police station. The father reportedly informed the police that his daughter, studying in the 11th class, came in contact with a girl in October 2023, who introduced his daughter to a Muslim man named Irfan. Irfan lured the victim and entered into a relationship with her. He took her Instagram ID password and sent obscene messages to several other girls using her ID. He also extorted money from the victim by blackmailing her using her obscene pictures and videos.

The victim secretly gave money to Irfan in instalments without the knowledge of her parents. The victim was also gang-raped by the accused and his accomplices in her own house. They were further pressuring her to give them Rs 10 lakh. The father came to know about this after he questioned his daughter noticing that significant amounts of money were disappearing from the house.

The police arrested Irfan, Arbaaz and a minor on 1st June 2024 in connection with the case. Later on, Aslam, Razzaq, Mubarak and Imran were also arrested on 3rd June 2024. It was revealed during the investigation that the accused were operating in a gang. They had the phone numbers of several girls. Police also found obscene chats, pictures and videos of several girls on their phones.

Considering the rising cases of love jihad in the state, the Rajasthan government tabled the ‘Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill 2025’ during the budget session in the state assembly on 3rd February. The bill criminalises forced religious conversion. Any person who is found guilty of practising forceful religious conversion shall be punished with a jail term of 2 to 10 years. Also, a monetary fine of Rs 25,000 is provided for anyone found guilty of forcefully trying to convert women, minors, and those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Rajasthan Minister KK Vishnoi commented on the bill and said that the bill was introduced against Love Jihad so that the cajoling of innocent girls could be stopped.