Anger is mounting across the state in protest against the rape and blackmail case that took place in Bijaynagar, Beawar district of Rajasthan. As a result, a shutdown was called in Ajmer, Beawar, and Bhilwara on Monday. Since morning, protests and demonstrations have been ongoing at various locations in these districts, with demonstrators demanding the death penalty for the accused.

The case came to light on February 15, involving minor students of a private school in Bijaynagar who were allegedly raped and blackmailed using obscene photos and videos. The victims’ families filed a complaint, also alleging that the girls were forcibly subjected to religious practices and pressured to convert.

So far 11 accused taken into custody

In this case, the police have registered a case under POCSO and other sections and started an investigation. So far 8 accused have been arrested, while three minors have been taken into custody. Former independent councillor Hakim Qureshi was also arrested on 23 February. He was produced at the residence of the judge of the POCSO court in Kotda on the same day and sent on a 5-day police remand. Qureshi is accused of assisting other accused.

Other accused arrested by the police include Shravan (cafe operator), Karim and Aashiq, who are on a 7-day remand. At the same time, Lukman alias Soheb (20), Sohail Mansoori (19), Rihan Mohammad (20) and Afraz (18) have been taken on a 5-day remand. At the same time, three minors have been sent to the juvenile correction home.

Governor Haribhau Bagde’s reaction

On February 23, Governor Haribhau Bagde reacted to the Bijaynagar case in Nawalgarh, Jhunjhunu. Addressing the female students at Dundlod Girls School in Balwantpura, he said that any kind of unjust incident should be faced boldly. He said, ‘If someone targets us, we will also respond.’

The Governor advised the female students to be aware of self-defence and face every situation with courage. He said that instead of being afraid, one should respond with confidence and it is necessary to counter any kind of unfair action.