Tuesday, April 29, 2025
HomeNews ReportsRajasthan: Shutdown observed in Ajmer, Beawar, and Bhilwara against rape and blackmailing of minor...
News Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Shutdown observed in Ajmer, Beawar, and Bhilwara against rape and blackmailing of minor Hindu girls, governor reacts

The case came to light on February 15, involving minor students of a private school in Bijaynagar who were allegedly raped and blackmailed using obscene photos and videos. The victims' families filed a complaint, also alleging that the girls were forcibly subjected to religious practices and pressured to convert.

OpIndia Staff
Bijainagar rape blackmail
People protest against Bijainagar rape and blackmail case

Anger is mounting across the state in protest against the rape and blackmail case that took place in Bijaynagar, Beawar district of Rajasthan. As a result, a shutdown was called in Ajmer, Beawar, and Bhilwara on Monday. Since morning, protests and demonstrations have been ongoing at various locations in these districts, with demonstrators demanding the death penalty for the accused.

The case came to light on February 15, involving minor students of a private school in Bijaynagar who were allegedly raped and blackmailed using obscene photos and videos. The victims’ families filed a complaint, also alleging that the girls were forcibly subjected to religious practices and pressured to convert.

So far 11 accused taken into custody

In this case, the police have registered a case under POCSO and other sections and started an investigation. So far 8 accused have been arrested, while three minors have been taken into custody. Former independent councillor Hakim Qureshi was also arrested on 23 February. He was produced at the residence of the judge of the POCSO court in Kotda on the same day and sent on a 5-day police remand. Qureshi is accused of assisting other accused.

Other accused arrested by the police include Shravan (cafe operator), Karim and Aashiq, who are on a 7-day remand. At the same time, Lukman alias Soheb (20), Sohail Mansoori (19), Rihan Mohammad (20) and Afraz (18) have been taken on a 5-day remand. At the same time, three minors have been sent to the juvenile correction home.

Governor Haribhau Bagde’s reaction

On February 23, Governor Haribhau Bagde reacted to the Bijaynagar case in Nawalgarh, Jhunjhunu. Addressing the female students at Dundlod Girls School in Balwantpura, he said that any kind of unjust incident should be faced boldly. He said, ‘If someone targets us, we will also respond.’

The Governor advised the female students to be aware of self-defence and face every situation with courage. He said that instead of being afraid, one should respond with confidence and it is necessary to counter any kind of unfair action.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

As the zipline operator chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ while Hindus are gunned down, the complicity of local Kashmiris in the Pahalgam massacre can no longer...

Jinit Jain -

From Alexander using Jhelum River in 326 BC to dams and flooding in modern world: How rivers have been weaponised to win wars and gain...

Anurag -

From ‘Hindutva policies led to attack’ to ‘clean chit to Pakistan’ to ‘no religious profiling’, shocking reactions of Congress leaders and sympathisers to Pahalgam...

Shraddha Pandey -

Pahalgam terror attack: Zip-line operator chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ thrice as terrorists start firing bullets, pushes a tourist for the ride regardless, watch new video

OpIndia Staff -

Adani Total Gas volumes rise 13% in March quarter, 15% in entire FY25 fiscal

ANI -

Why are Indian Muslims marrying Pakistanis? As visas get cancelled after Pahalgam attack and victimhood stories flood media, read how it can be a...

Rukma Rathore -

UK: Islamic preacher Mohammed Hijab, who instigated Leicester anti-Hindu riots, tells Indian Muslims to betray India for Ummah

OpIndia Staff -

5000 Pakistanis living in Delhi identified by IB, crackdown after Pahalgam attack; 28 Pakistanis who came to watch a cricket match in 2007 still...

OpIndia Staff -

Politicians line up to call Pahalgam victims liars and speculators, dismiss actual witness statements and try to whitewash Islamic terrorists

OpIndia Staff -

Lakshmi Mittal’s sponsorship of Pakistan Conference 2025 at Harvard sparks outrage amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions after Pahalgam horror

Jinit Jain -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com