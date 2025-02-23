On 22nd February, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar said that the government is looking into the statements made by the United States President regarding possible foreign interference in Indian elections. He asserted that the facts would soon come out.

#WATCH | Delhi: On USAID, EAM S Jaishankar says, "…Some information has been put out there by the Trump administration people, and obviously, that is concerning… I think, as a government, we're looking into it. My sense is that the facts will come out…USAID was allowed here… pic.twitter.com/UZT5aimfXX — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2025

Dr Jaishankar was speaking at the Delhi University Literature Festival. During the session, he addressed the concerns raised following US President Donald Trump’s statement that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) allocated $21 million to boost voter turnout in India. In his statement, Trump questioned whether the funds were meant to “get someone else elected,” raising concerns that the money from USAID was used to help the opposition in the elections.

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, asked Dr Jaishankar for remarks on the matter. In his reply, Dr Jaishankar acknowledged that USAID was permitted to operate in India “in good faith, to do good faith activities.”

However, he asserted that the suggestions emerging from the US point towards the possibility that “there are activities which are in bad faith.” He said, “I think some information has been put out there by Trump administration people, and obviously, that is concerning. It would suggest that there are activities which have a certain objective out here to push a narrative or a viewpoint.”

He further said, “As a government, we are looking into it, because such organisations have an obligation to report. And my sense is, the facts will come out.”

Notably, on 20th February, US President Trump questioned why USAID sent $21 million for voter turnout in India and wondered whether it was meant to get someone else elected. The Government of India, on 21st February, said that the revelations about USAID funding for certain activities are “deeply troubling” and raised concerns over possible foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs.

During the weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the relevant departments and agencies are looking into the allegations. He said, “We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain USAID activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling. This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India’s internal affairs.”

He further added that the Government of India is looking into the matter. However, he did not provide any details about the investigation.