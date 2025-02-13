Swiss State Secretary Alexandre Fasel on Thursday expressed confidence in India’s abilities and said that the country is a leading power of the global south.

When asked about the wars taking place in the world such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the impact of the change of regime in US with new negotiations opening , would stability usher in the region eventually being good for the global peace and investment climate, Secretary Alexandre Fasel told ANI, “We certainly hope that this conflict can come to an end. We believe that typically in that sort of conflict, the end of the conflict can only be a negotiated one. You do not win on the battlefield in the long run. So there are many different aspects in that conflict. There is the immediate aspect of the warring parties that need to come to a ceasefire and to solve their bilateral problems. There is a wider aspect of geopolitical strategy with arms control and disarmament and there is a wider European aspect about the European security architecture. Those are questions that need to be discussed and we hope that time is ripe to enter into serious discussions on those different aspects.”

When asked about India’s larger and positive role at play and PM Modi’s engagement with the world leadership, Secretary Alexandre Fasel said, “I hope India will play a bigger role. India is a country that is friendly with everybody, that is friends to everybody. It is a leading power of the Global South. As Prime Minister Modi said, India wants to resonate the voice of the Global South in international geopolitical discussions and conversations. So yes, there is a role of India and I am very confident that India will play the positive role that she has in itself.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)