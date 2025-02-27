Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Donald Trump announces additional tariff against Canada, Mexico and China will be enforced from 4 March over Fentanyl supply, reciprocal tariff starts from April 2

Additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods and additional tariffs of 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports will be imposed from 4th March, and he proposed reciprocal tariff will be enforced from April 2

United States President Donald Trump announced today that the proposed additional 25% tariff against Mexico and Canada will be implemented as announced if drug supply from these countries do not stop. He further announced an additional tariff of 10% against China, accusing it of making and supplying the drugs. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that drugs are still pouring into the Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels, mostly Fentanyl.

In his statement, Trump said that “Drugs are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels,” adding that “a large percentage of these Drugs, much of them in the form of Fentanyl, are made in, and supplied by, China.”

The US president said, “more than 100,000 people died last year due to the distribution of these dangerous and highly addictive POISONS,” further adding that millions of people have died over the last two decades. He added, “The families of the victims are devastated and, in many instances, virtually destroyed.”

Donald Trump announced, “We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled.”

As per the proposal, an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods and additional tariffs of 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports will be imposed from 4th March. He further added that the proposed reciprocal tariff will be enforced from April 2.

The statement cleared up some confusion over deadlines for the tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods earlier threatened by Trump over the fentanyl crisis and U.S. border security.

This announcement follows a Justice Department indictment earlier this year targeting China-based chemical companies accused of supplying fentanyl ingredients, underscoring the administration’s narrative that Beijing plays a central role in the crisis.

