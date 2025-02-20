Thursday, May 15, 2025
HomeEconomy and FinanceDonald Trump terms Elon Musk's decision to set up Tesla car manufacturing unit in...
Economy and FinanceNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Donald Trump terms Elon Musk’s decision to set up Tesla car manufacturing unit in India as ‘unfair’ to the US

OpIndia Staff

US President Donald Trump has described Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s decision to set up a car manufacturing unit in India as ‘unfair’ to the United States. The comment came during a joint interview, aired on Tuesday, that Trump and Musk gave to the Fox News presenter Sean Hannity.

During the interview, Trump acknowledged that it is impossible for Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Trump government, to sell his US-made cars in India due to high tariffs imposed by India. However, he said that if Musk sets up a car manufacturing unit in India, it would be unfair to the US. “Every country in the world takes advantage of us and they do it with tariffs…It is impossible to sell a car, practically, in, as an example, India”, Trump said.

“The tariffs are like 100% import duty”, said Musk agreeing with Trump. “Now, if he built the factory in India, that’s okay, but that’s unfair to us. It’s very unfair,” Trump added.

President Trump’s comments came after Tesla started hiring in India, a sure-sign indication that it is starting its operations in the country soon. On its official LinkedIn page, Tesla advertised several positions in India on Monday. The company is seeking candidates for several positions in customer support, services, operations, order, store etc areas. The positions are available in Mumbai and Delhi.

Notably, the Modi government has reduced import duty for electric vehicles, paving the way for Tesla’s entry into India. In this year’s budget, the duty for EVs priced above $40,000 has been slashed to 70 per cent from 125 per cent levied earlier, almost halving the tariff. Moreover, if a company assures an investment of ₹500 million over a five year period, the import duty will be only 15% for cars imported as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) units valued at $35,000 or above.

It is expected that Tesla will be making major investments in India and claim the duty concession on CKD units they import till the local facilities are ready. Earlier Musk had criticised India’s high tariffs on EVs on several occasions and cited it as the reason why Tesla cars are not sold in India.

Trump discussed reciprocal tariffs with PM Modi

During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US last week, Trump raised the issue of high tariffs on cars in India with him. “I told the Prime Minister Modi yesterday – he was here. I said, here is what you do. We’re going to do – be very fair with you. Whatever you charge, I’m charging”, said Trump. Musk supported his proposal calling it fair. Since assuming office last month, Trump has been pushing to boost domestic manufacturing for which he is planning to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose tariffs on US imports. However, he expressed his willingness to finalise an early trade deal to resolve the tariff issue between India and the US.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Axiom Space mission to be piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla delayed till 8 June, 4 astronauts to reach ISS using Space X Dragon...

ANI -

Rogue communication devices found in Chinese-made solar power inverters exported to the US

OpIndia Staff -

Donald Trump poses with Syrian President al-Sharaa who just months back had a $10 million bounty on his head by US govt, displaying the...

Rukma Rathore -

President Droupadi Murmu sends 14 questions to the SC asking to explain the Constitutionality of Judges setting a timeline for the President and Governors

OpIndia Staff -

Questions raised on Turkish company Çelebi handling high security areas and cargo at multiple Indian airports after Operation Sindoor

OpIndia Staff -

Nearly a century after Hitler and his Nazi Party started dehumanizing Jews by comparing them to rats, BBC presenter Gary Lineker does the same,...

Sandeep Singh -

Aurangzeb Ahmed, the ‘centre of gravity’, and Pakistan’s flight from reality: How PAF officer became the meme face of military collapse

Jinit Jain -

Historic success in the resolve of a ‘Naxal-free India’: 31 Naxalites killed in the biggest-ever operation against Naxalism at Karreguttalu Hill on Chhattisgarh-Telangana border

OpIndia Staff -

Union Cabinet approves a new semiconductor manufacturing plant by HCL and Foxconn at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, the sixth unit in the country to...

ANI -

India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ was not just military supremacy, but a geopolitical shockwave: A clear message that India won’t just retaliate, it will escalate and...

Rukma Rathore -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com