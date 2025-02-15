The meeting of Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday has apparently alarmed China as the country gave a veiled reaction to the meeting. PM Modi and President Trump met to discuss a range of issues including trade, investment, defence, and artificial intelligence to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Unsurprisingly, the meeting has alerted China which issued a statement on Friday saying that it should not be made an issue in the meeting. Guon Jiakun, the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of China said that China should not be made an issue in cooperation between countries and that such cooperation should incite bloc rivalry. “No one should make China an issue in the relations and cooperation between countries or seek to instigate bloc politics and confrontation,” Jiakun said.

Trump offered to mediate India-China border tension

China’s reaction comes after President Trump offered to mediate the India-China border dispute which was subtly turned down by India. After meeting with PM Modi, President Trump offered support in resolving the long-standing border tensions between India and China. Reacting to President Trump’s statement, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India would maintain a bilateral approach to the problem. “Whatever issues we have with any of our neighbours, we have always adopted a bilateral approach to deal with these issues. It’s no different between India and China. We have been discussing any issues that we have with them on a bilateral plane, and we will continue to do so,” Misri said.

Trump openly threatened BRICS countries

President Trump has been quite vocal in attacking the BRICS after assuming office in January. Hours before his meeting with PM Modi, Trump said, “BRICS is dead”. Trump also threatened to impose 100 per cent tariff on the BRICS countries which include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, if the group took any steps that undermined the Dollar like launching the bloc’s own currency. “BRICS was put there for a bad purpose…I told them if they want to play games with the Dollar, then they are going to be hit by a 100 per cent tariff. The day they mention that they want to do it, they will come back and say – we beg you, we beg you,” said Trump.

India-US Defence co-operation

China’s concern also stems from the growing India-US partnership which includes defence cooperation between the two countries. Some important decisions relating to strategic initiatives aimed at expanding technology exchanges and strengthening bilateral ties were taken during the meeting.

As per the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA), India and the US will formalise a ten-year defence framework, expected to be signed later this year. The agreement is expected to lay down the foundation for deepening military partnerships focusing on technology, trade, and defence industrial cooperation. The outcomes of the meeting also included the announcement of the US-India COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology for the 21st Century) which aims to drive innovation and collaboration across various key sectors including defence.

India will be able to strengthen its military strength by procuring advanced defence systems from the Us including the Javelin missiles, Stryker vehicles and P-8I Poseidon aircraft. The US committed to review its policy on supplying fifth-generation fighters including the F-35 Lightening II which is one of the most advanced stealth fighters in the world, to India.

India and the US also discussed the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) to ease the process of defence technology transfers between the two countries making way for spare part supplies and local maintenance of US-supplied defence systems. The two countries will also be discussing a Reciprocal Defence Procurement (RDP) agreement this year which will ease the process of purchasing defence goods and services ensuring a convenient procurement process between them.