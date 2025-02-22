Friday, May 30, 2025
Updated:

Udit Raj claims ₹1 lakh reward announced for killing him, holds BSP supremo Mayawati and her nephew Akash Anand responsible for death threats

Raj said that he recorded some of the threat calls and submitted them along with a written complaint before the Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora

Congress leader Udit Raj (PTI) and BSP supremo Mayawati (ANI)

Congress leader Udit Raj has alleged that a reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced on his life and he is receiving death threats ever since he made remarks criticising Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati. Raj demanded security from the police saying that he has been receiving hundreds of threat calls every day.

Raj said that he recorded some of the threat calls and submitted them along with a written complaint before the Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora. He held Mayawati and her nephew Akash Anand, who is also BSP’s national coordinator, responsible for inciting threats against him and demanded an FIR against them.

What did Udit Raj say?

Raj had made a controversial remark against Mayawati during a press conference in Lucknow on Monday (17th February). Referring to the conversation between Lord Krishna and Arjun in Mahabharata, the former MP said, “When during the war in Mahabharata, Arjun asked Krishna, ‘how will I kill my cousins and relatives’, Krishna said, ‘fight for justice and kill your own people’. Today, my Krishna told me to ‘first kill your enemy’. And the enemy of social justice (is) Mayawati, who strangled the social movement. Now, the time has come to strangle her.” Urging Muslims and Dalits to unite against their oppressors, Raj said, “Muslims cannot fight this alone…the Dalits are also not capable alone.”

Akash Anand demanded swift action against Raj

Following his remarks, BSP protested in Lucknow and other cities on Tuesday (18th February) demanding action against Raj. Condemning Raj’s distasteful remarks, Akash Anand posted on X urging the Uttar Pradesh Police to take action against Udit Raj within 24 hours. He added that if swift action was not taken against Raj then the Bahujan youth of the country would not sit quietly.

Udit Raj later posted on X on 19th February clarifying his statement on Mayawati. He said that when he asked to strangulate Mayawati he did not mean it rather he said that metaphorically. He added that he was merely urging people to recognise her true face and stop supporting her.

Recent Congress attack on BSP

During his visit to Raebareli Lok Sabha Constituency on 20th February, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Mayawati accusing her of distancing herself from the I.N.D.I. Alliance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi said that the Congress wanted the BSP to join them in fighting elections against the BJP but Mayawati did not join the alliance for some reason.

Responding to Gandhi’s accusations, Mayawati posted a series of posts on X accusing the Congress party of having a dual character and a casteist mindset. She said in states where Congress is strong, it harbours hostilities against BSP. But in states like the UP where it is weak, it misguides people by talking of an alliance with BSP.

She added that alliance with Congress has always been detrimental to her party as in such alliance, BSP’s base vote gets transferred to the other parties but other parties’ base vote never transfers to the BSP.

