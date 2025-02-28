Thursday, May 22, 2025
Insult to Hindu faith: UP Minister Nitin Agrawal slams opposition for questioning Maha Kumbh

"Despite this, if the Samajwadi Party still raises questions, it is nothing but an insult to eternal traditions and Hindu faith. The people of Uttar Pradesh will answer the way the Samajwadi Party continues to disrespect Sanatan Dharma in the 2027 general elections," he added.

ANI
Nitin Agrawal (Image Source: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Agrawal on Friday criticised the opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, for questioning the recently concluded Mahakumbh, describing their comments as an “insult to Hindu faith and eternal traditions.”

“See, the opposition has consistently questioned the Maha Kumbh and made objectionable comments. This has been going on for forty-five days since our great festival began, and even before that, during the preparations. The Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties repeatedly raised doubts. However, under the guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister, the Honorable Chief Minister successfully conducted this grand event, setting a world record with over sixty-six Crores devotees taking a holy dip in the past forty-five days,” Nitin said.

He further emphasized that during the event’s conclusion, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to everyone involved. “Despite this, if the Samajwadi Party still raises questions, it is nothing but an insult to eternal traditions and Hindu faith. The people of Uttar Pradesh will answer the way the Samajwadi Party continues to disrespect Sanatan Dharma in the 2027 general elections,” he added.

Targeting Congress, Nitin questioned the absence of its top leaders from the Maha Kumbh. “Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi did not visit Kumbh. If some of their party members did, was it just for show or photo ops? If they didn’t go at all, does it mean they oppose the Mahakumbh? The Congress party must answer the people of this country. By boycotting this grand festival, they have boycotted Hindus and Sanatan Dharma.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the state police for their exceptional role in ensuring the smooth and successful organisation of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

UP CM Adityanath acknowledged the police’s dedication and teamwork, which enabled the safe and secure participation of over 66 crore devotees.

The Chief Minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the event’s success, highlighting the use of technology and the state’s efforts to ensure a safe and organized experience.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi Adityanath commended the police force for managing the complexities of the Mahakumbh, a large-scale event that saw a huge influx of devotees.

“The police force and jawans played a pivotal role in the crowd management and overall success of the Mahakumbh. I congratulate them for their dedication,” he said.

CM Yogi emphasised that the event’s success was a result of PM Modi’s vision, which provided a framework for organising a “Divya Kumbh Bhavya Kumbh”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

