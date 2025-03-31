For the past eight years, Uttar Pradesh has been under the governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the helm. From day one, Adityanath made it clear that law and order would be his administration’s top priority—and the results speak for themselves. The state has witnessed an 85% decline in heinous crimes, a feat largely attributed to a no-nonsense approach to policing and crime control. Encounters, crackdowns on mafias, and a bolstered police force have redefined governance in Uttar Pradesh.

From “Gundaraj” to Good Governance

When the BJP came to power in 2017, it did so on a promise to end what it called the Samajwadi Party’s “Gundaraj”—a state plagued by crime and lawlessness. Yogi Adityanath wasted no time in sending a strong message. His government swiftly moved to seize the assets of known criminals, tighten law enforcement, and ensure that offenders either ended up behind bars or faced the consequences of their actions.

85% drop in heinous crimes

The impact of these tough policies is evident. Crimes such as theft, robbery, and kidnapping have seen a drastic reduction, supported by hard data. According to a state government report:

Robberies have plummeted by 85% since 2016.

Theft cases have dropped by 77%.

Murders have declined by 41%.

Dowry deaths have also seen a significant dip.

Once notorious for highway robberies, western Uttar Pradesh is now considered much safer. The state police attribute this transformation to increased surveillance, widespread CCTV deployment, and a stronger, high-tech police presence. The addition of modernized vehicles and upgraded police infrastructure has further amplified law enforcement capabilities.

Over 8,000 encounters and a fearsome crackdown

Under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the state’s police force has been empowered like never before. Over the past eight years, they have carried out more than 8,000 encounters, resulting in the elimination of 222 criminals and injuries to over 8,118 offenders.

This aggressive crackdown has instilled such fear that images of criminals surrendering at police stations have become commonplace. More than 80,000 offenders have been jailed, and over 900 individuals have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA). Many of these criminals were either involved in serious crimes or accused of attempting to incite communal violence.

Bringing down the mafia empire

Yogi Adityanath has not shied away from taking on the deeply entrenched mafia network in Uttar Pradesh. Organized crime had been institutionalized since the 1990s, with powerful gangs controlling entire regions and amassing massive wealth through illegal means. The Yogi administration has systematically dismantled these criminal empires, confiscating properties worth over ₹4,000 crores.

The state’s strict implementation of the Gangster Act has led to the seizure of assets valued at ₹14,000 crores. Law enforcement has filed over 700 cases against 68 major mafias and more than 1,400 gang members. Additionally, over 350 arms licenses belonging to these mafias have been revoked. As a result, areas once feared for their association with notorious criminals like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed are now witnessing a wave of investment and economic resurgence.

Strengthening the police force for long-term security

Recognizing that law enforcement is only as effective as the force behind it, the Yogi government has prioritized improving police infrastructure and manpower. In 2017, the Uttar Pradesh Police Department faced a massive shortfall of over 2 lakh officers. Through sustained recruitment drives, that gap has now been reduced to around 50,000, with the latest hiring of 60,000 constables.

To further bridge the gap, the government has announced plans to recruit an additional 28,000 personnel in April, ensuring that nearly 90% of the required police force is in place. This initiative not only strengthens law enforcement but also creates job opportunities for Uttar Pradesh’s youth. So far, 2.16 lakh young individuals have secured permanent government jobs through police recruitment efforts.

Infrastructure has also seen a significant boost. The government has built 126 new police stations, making law enforcement more accessible across the state. Additionally, 86 new outposts have been established, and modern Scorpio vehicles have been added to the UP112 emergency service fleet.

A safer, more secure Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath’s tenure has marked a transformative shift in Uttar Pradesh’s law and order situation. The numbers and stories of change reflect a state that has moved from crime-ridden chaos to a model of strong governance and security. With continued efforts to modernize the police force and eliminate criminal networks, the Yogi government’s legacy on law enforcement is set to leave a lasting impact on Uttar Pradesh’s future.

Read the report in Hindi here.