An Aam Aadmi Party office in the Subhash Nagar area of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has reportedly been sealed due to non-payment of the rent. As per reports, the landlord of the building housing the party office alleged that three months’ rent and electricity bills have been pending. Landlord Dileep Mangalani reportedly alleged that party members have been giving false assurances of payment of the rent and the bill. He said that they took away stuff from the office stealthily without informing him.

As per the landlord, rent of ₹60,000 for 3 months has not been paid. Additionally, the electricity bill of around ₹13,000 for 6 months remains unpaid by the party.

AAP members issued death threats, alleges landlord

“Aam Aam Party occupied my house on lease about 4-5 months ago. And ever since they paid about 2 months’ rent with difficulty. They did not pay any rent for three months at all. When I call they say they are coming. They came at night like thieves and took away all their belongings without asking me,” said Mangalani. He alleged that whenever he calls the party members for rent, they threaten him. “I am legally sound. I have done nothing wrong. Whenever I call them for rent they threaten me and dare me to get the building evacuated. They use Kejriwal’s (Arvind Kejriwal) name and threaten me saying that governments can get anyone killed without anyone finding out about it,” alleged the landlord.

“If you want to vacate the building then clear the dues and take your stuff. They took away their stuff like thieves and did not come to pay the money. They have not paid three months’ rent worth ₹ 60,000 and electricity bills worth ₹13,000 that’s, why I sealed the building,” he added. Manglani said that he would file a complaint with the police.

AAP Mayor says there was some misunderstanding

Commenting on the allegations of the landlord, AAP state president and Singrauli Mayor Rani Aggarwal said that he was having some misunderstanding. Aggarwal said that the person in charge of the office had gone somewhere. She said that a state-level meeting of the party will be held in the office on 5th February in which she would address the media.

Notably, the party had shifted their state office from Subhash Nagar Colony to Arera Colony before the 2023 State Assembly elections. A 40-member team was reportedly posted at the office six months before the assembly elections. However, after AAP lost the assembly elections, its Arera Colony office building was evacuated and the staff was also removed.