Saturday, May 31, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAam Aadmi Party Office in Bhopal sealed by landlord due to non-payment of rent...
News Reports
Updated:

Aam Aadmi Party Office in Bhopal sealed by landlord due to non-payment of rent and electricity bill for months

"Whenever I call them for rent they threaten me and dare me to get the building evacuated. They use Kejriwal's (Arvind Kejriwal) name and threaten me saying that governments can get anyone killed without anyone finding out about it," alleged the landlord.

OpIndia Staff

An Aam Aadmi Party office in the Subhash Nagar area of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has reportedly been sealed due to non-payment of the rent. As per reports, the landlord of the building housing the party office alleged that three months’ rent and electricity bills have been pending. Landlord Dileep Mangalani reportedly alleged that party members have been giving false assurances of payment of the rent and the bill. He said that they took away stuff from the office stealthily without informing him.

As per the landlord, rent of ₹60,000 for 3 months has not been paid. Additionally, the electricity bill of around ₹13,000 for 6 months remains unpaid by the party.

AAP members issued death threats, alleges landlord

“Aam Aam Party occupied my house on lease about 4-5 months ago. And ever since they paid about 2 months’ rent with difficulty. They did not pay any rent for three months at all. When I call they say they are coming. They came at night like thieves and took away all their belongings without asking me,” said Mangalani. He alleged that whenever he calls the party members for rent, they threaten him. “I am legally sound. I have done nothing wrong. Whenever I call them for rent they threaten me and dare me to get the building evacuated. They use Kejriwal’s (Arvind Kejriwal) name and threaten me saying that governments can get anyone killed without anyone finding out about it,” alleged the landlord.

“If you want to vacate the building then clear the dues and take your stuff. They took away their stuff like thieves and did not come to pay the money. They have not paid three months’ rent worth ₹ 60,000 and electricity bills worth ₹13,000 that’s, why I sealed the building,” he added. Manglani said that he would file a complaint with the police.

AAP Mayor says there was some misunderstanding

Commenting on the allegations of the landlord, AAP state president and Singrauli Mayor Rani Aggarwal said that he was having some misunderstanding. Aggarwal said that the person in charge of the office had gone somewhere. She said that a state-level meeting of the party will be held in the office on 5th February in which she would address the media.

Notably, the party had shifted their state office from Subhash Nagar Colony to Arera Colony before the 2023 State Assembly elections. A 40-member team was reportedly posted at the office six months before the assembly elections. However, after AAP lost the assembly elections, its Arera Colony office building was evacuated and the staff was also removed.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bangladesh: As Md Yunus sets June 2026 deadline for elections, demand for polls by December 2025 grows, BNP says there will be no election...

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Army conducts field trials of several next-generation defence technologies under simulated near-combat conditions

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata Police arrests a law student from Delhi over a deleted video: How criticising Pakistan and “hurting sentiments” is a crime for Bengal govt...

Amit Kelkar -

Congress leader Salman Khurshid debunks Trump’s claim, praises Indian restraint, but back home, Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera still stuck on the wrong questions

Anurag -

Pakistan violated Indus Water Treaty through cross border terrorism: Says India at International Glaciers’ meet after Pak PM Sharif accused India of weaponising water

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi unveils ₹300 coin honouring Ahilyabai Holkar, salutes India’s women warriors for heroism in Operation Sindoor

OpIndia Staff -

A timeline of fake promises: How Muhammad Yunus has been keeping elections in Bangladesh at bay to undemocratically hold onto power

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi High Court upholds termination of a Christian Army officer who refused to participate in his regiment’s Puja ceremony citing his faith

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi High Court rejects plea to halt demolition of Pakistani-Hindu refugee camp

ANI -

IndiaAI Mission: India’s Common Compute Capacity reaches 34,333 GPUs with addition of around 16,000 GPUs, 3 more Indigenous Foundation Models selected

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com