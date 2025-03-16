Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Punjab’s AAP govt revokes NSA against 7 associates of Amritpal Singh, to be shifted to Punjab from Assam jail

Officials have said that arrangements are being made for the transfer of the detainees, and further legal proceedings will follow once they are back in Punjab.

OpIndia Staff
Image via Zee News)

In a significant development, the AAP government in Punjab has decided to revoke charges under NSA imposed on 7 associates of Khalistani terrorist Amritpal Singh. Moreover, the state government has decided to shift them back from Assam to Punjab, and initiate legal procedures against them.

At present, Amritpal Singh and his associates are lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam. They were taken to the high-security prison in eastern Assam following their arrest in April 2023 after a weeks-long chase.

As per reports, they will be shifted to prisons in Punjab starting tomorrow, and Punjab Police have geared up to increase security in view of the same. Officials have said that arrangements are being made for the transfer of the detainees, and further legal proceedings will follow once they are back in Punjab.

The NSA imposed against 7 of the associates are expiring on 19th March, and the Punjab govt has decided not to extend it further. They are Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh (Prime Minister Bajeke), Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Basant Singh, and Harjit Singh (Amritpal Singh’s uncle).

This means only Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet Singh, and Jeet Singh will remain detained under NSA, and will remain in the Assam jail. Their detention under NSA is expiring in June, and it is possible that they will be shifted back to Punjab after that. Amritpal Singh’s hearing is scheduled on 22 March, and the govt may take a decision after the hearing also.

The detention of Amritpal Singh and his nine associates were extended by the state govt in June last year. The NSA allows the government to detain people for up to 12 months without charging them.

Amritpal Singh is currently an MP from Khadoor Sahib seat, as he contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 from jail and won it.

Singh and his associates are accused in the Ajnala police station attack case. On 23 February 2023, a mob of about 200-250 people armed with deadly weapons led by Amritpal attacked Ajnala police station to free one of their associates from custody. The police had put up barricades to stop the mob, but Amritpal’s supporters broke it and entered inside and freed their companion. Six policemen were also injured in the attack. After which the police registered cases against Amritpal and some of his associates under serious sections.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

