After the gruesome Beawar sexual exploitation case, another chilling case of gangrape and blackmail of a woman has come to light from Rajasthan. Police have arrested 8 accused in connection with the gangrape of a woman in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan.

The accused have reportedly been identified as Ashraf Ali alias Ashraf Lala (2), Sanvir Mohammad Nilgar (23), Shahrukh Khan alias Bablu Rangrez (24), Khalid alias Dulha (25), Amir Khan Pathan (31), Soyabnoor Mohammad Mansuri alias Soyam (22) and Faizan Ghori Mansuri. Police are interrogating the arrested accused and are searching for others involved.

Accused raped the victim after sedating her

As per reports, a woman filed a complaint in the police station on 2nd March this year. According to SHO Gajendra Singh Naruka, in her complaint, the woman said that she visited a cafe located in Badla Chauraha in March last year to meet a friend Ashraf Ali. Ashraf Ali was already there along with his friend Bablu waiting for her when she reached the cafe. The woman said that Bablu brought her a coffee laced with sedatives, after drinking which she fell unconscious. Thereafter, Ashraf Ali allegedly took her to a room inside the cafe and raped her while his friend Bablu stood guard at the door. Ali also allegedly captured her photos and videos using which he blackmailed the victim and raped her on multiple occasions. As per the complaint, Ali shared her obscene photos and videos with his friends who blackmailed her and raped her many times.

The accused pressured her into giving him contact of other women

The victim reportedly said Ashraf Ali’s friends Amir and Shoaib threatened her and forced her to introduce them to other women. The accused forcibly gained access to her social media accounts. On 1st January 2025, the accused Sanvir allegedly called her to a cafe and had unnatural sexual intercourse with her.

On 1st March 2025, the accused Amir called the victim to meet him at Shivaji Park. When the victim reached there, he pressured her to introduce him to other women and misbehaved with her. The victim opposed Amir’s advances and started shouting, due to which people gathered there. She then fled from there are reached her home and narrated everything to her family.

SP Dharmendra Yadav assigned the investigation of the case to DSP City Manish Badgurjar.