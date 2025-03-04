Sunday, June 8, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Ordered mechanically without delving into details': Bombay HC stays FIR order against ex-SEBI chairperson...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Ordered mechanically without delving into details’: Bombay HC stays FIR order against ex-SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and others

"The complainant seeks time to file a reply. After hearing all parties, it appears the judge issued the order mechanically, without delving into details or attributing any role to the applicants. Hence, the order is stayed," the High Court ruled.

OpIndia Staff
Bombay HC Madhabi Buch
Bombay HC stays FIR order against Madhabi Buch

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday stayed a special court’s order directing the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against former SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and other officials from SEBI and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in connection with a listing fraud case.

The Court observed that the special court had issued the order without thoroughly examining the details or assigning specific roles to Buch and the other accused.

Justice SG Dige, a single judge, granted relief after Buch and two others challenged the order in the High Court.

“The complainant seeks time to file a reply. After hearing all parties, it appears the judge issued the order mechanically, without delving into details or attributing any role to the applicants. Hence, the order is stayed,” the High Court ruled.

The case pertained to a special court’s directive to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to register an FIR against Buch and five others over alleged irregularities in a company’s 1994 listing on the BSE. Sapan Shrivastava, a journalist from Dombivli, had filed a complaint under Section 156(3) of the CrPC, alleging that SEBI officials conspired to approve the listing of a company in 1994 without ensuring adherence to regulatory standards. He claimed that despite filing multiple complaints with SEBI and law enforcement agencies, no action was taken, prompting him to seek judicial intervention.

As per the complaint, the accused SEBI officials and BSE executives failed to implement crucial provisions of the SEBI Act, 1992, along with the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In addition to Buch, the special court had ordered an FIR against SEBI whole-time members Ashwani Bhatia, Ananth Narayan G, and Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, as well as BSE officials Pramod Agarwal and Sundararaman Ramamurthy.

Buch, Bhatia, and Agarwal subsequently approached the High Court to challenge the order.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

World Malayalee Council promotes tourism in Azerbaijan, which stood with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, after Afridi was welcomed by another Kerala group in Dubai

OpIndia Staff -
The World Malayalee Council (WMC), an organization representing the global Malayali diaspora, has sparked controversy by announcing its 2025 Global Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan
News Reports

Bangladeshi man who participated in ‘student protests’ turns out to be a voter in West Bengal, has connections with TMC, accused claims innocence

OpIndia Staff -
"He (Newton Das) must be a voter in Bangladesh. He was born there. He had come to India after Covid-19 outbreak to settle some land disputes. I do not know where he lives now. I don't know how he became a voter here," the accused's brother Tapas Das told TV9 Bangla.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant assures that Medical College CMO won’t be suspended after health minister’s suspension order triggers protests and outrage: Here is what...

Congress govt in Karnataka gave green signal to RCB felicitation ceremony at Vidhan Soudha, letter shows DCP had warned against it

Honeymoon turns into disaster: How Indore couple’s visit to Meghalaya became a tale of tragedy – husband found dead, wife suspected to be trafficked...

The forgotten ‘My Lai episode’ of India: Remembering the 1980 Mandai massacre, when Bengali Hindu refugees were brutally killed by violent tribal mobs

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Hashtag #ArrestAarfaKhanam continues to trend on top after Congress leader Aarfa Khanam promoted cow slaughter on Eid-Al-Adha

OpIndia Staff -

FIR filed against HDFC Bank MD and CEO by Lilavati Hospital Trust over loan default case, bank says earlier legal actions including minority rights...

ANI -

World Malayalee Council promotes tourism in Azerbaijan, which stood with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, after Afridi was welcomed by another Kerala group in Dubai

OpIndia Staff -

Israel vows to prevent Greta Thunberg’s boat from reaching Gaza, defence minister tells ‘anti-Semitic Greta and her fellow Hamas propaganda spokespeople’ to turn back

OpIndia Staff -

DRDO’s Vehicle R&D unit transfers technologies of nine defence systems to 10 industries from public and private sector

OpIndia Staff -

Canadian investigative journalist assaulted by Khalistan supporters in Vancouver, warns of rising extremism

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladeshi man who participated in ‘student protests’ turns out to be a voter in West Bengal, has connections with TMC, accused claims innocence

OpIndia Staff -

Two Hindu girls, who went missing from their homes in Delhi, found at Haridwar railway station with two Muslim men

OpIndia Staff -

What is the Nepal-Patanjali land deal in which 93 people including ex-Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal have been booked for corruption

OpIndia Staff -

Goa CM Pramod Sawant assures that Medical College CMO won’t be suspended after health minister’s suspension order triggers protests and outrage: Here is what...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com