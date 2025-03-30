On 28th March, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement that the agency had uncovered a massive pornographic racket being operated out of a bungalow in Sector 105 of Noida. The racket was being run by a husband-wife duo identified as Ujjwal Kishore and Neelu Srivastava.

The couple allegedly lured hundreds of women through social media under the pretext of modeling assignments and filmed pornographic videos. These videos were sold to a Cyprus-based company named Technius Limited, which is known to run porn websites like Stripchat and XHamster.

ED, Hqrs. Office, New Delhi has conducted searches under section 37 of FEMA r/w section 132 of Income tax in the case of Subdigi Ventures Private Limited. The entity is involved in creating and uploading pornographic content for a Cyprus based Company, operating an Adult… — ED (@dir_ed) March 28, 2025

Media reports suggest that the agency found the racket had been running for the past five years. At the time of the raid, there were three models filming pornographic content at the location. The agency recorded the statements of the women involved. Officials say the earnings were falsely declared as “service fees”, constituting a violation of FEMA.

ED sources said over 400 women were pushed into the operation in the last five years. Recruited primarily from Delhi-NCR through Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, the women were promised modeling work. The videos were categorised into “half face show”, “full face show”, and “nude”.

According to media reports, Ujjwal Kishore was involved in a sex syndicate in Russia that allegedly helped him expand the racket. The bungalow used for filming was rented from a Delhi-based doctor and converted into a studio, complete with cameras, lights and other equipment. As the business grew, the couple began posting fake casting calls on social media to attract more women.

The searches at the premises were conducted under Section 37 of FEMA read with Section 132 of the Income Tax Act. The couple was running the racket under the name of Subdigi Ventures Private Limited. The ED noted that during the investigation, it was revealed that foreign remittances were regularly received by the company and its directors under the guise of services like advertising, market research and public opinion polls.

The funds, however, were “allegedly proceeds from adult content streamed on XHamster”, the agency said in its statement. During the raid, ED officials discovered a sophisticated studio setup designed for adult content streaming. The agency said, “It was found that the couple used to hire models through social media platforms. Illegal remittances worth over ₹15.6 crore have been identified to be received in the bank accounts of the company and its directors. In addition, an undisclosed bank account in the Netherlands was found in which transfers of around ₹7 crore have been made from Technius Limited.”

ED pointed out that the credits in the foreign bank account were found to have been withdrawn in cash in India with the use of international debit cards. Investigations revealed that the couple retained around 75% of the earnings and passed only a fraction to the models involved. The agency seized ₹8 lakh in cash during the search along with incriminating evidence against the couple. Further investigation is under progress.

Notably, the penetration of such content from India has increased exponentially on websites like XHamster, XVideos, PornHub and others. Though these websites are currently banned in India, they are widely viewed in India using VPN services and abroad.