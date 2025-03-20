Tuesday, June 24, 2025
HomeNews ReportsGrok says sorry to Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri for relying on 'biased Alt...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Grok says sorry to Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri for relying on ‘biased Alt News’ for declaring him and others as ‘fake news’ handles

In no time, the internet was flooded with Grok's replies filled with expletives. Grok is a Large Language Model (LLM) and it responds to queries based on the existing data on the internet. It also frames its response based on the user's question. So the reflections of political leaning and opinion are most likely based on the user question and not exactly the 'political opinion' of an AI chatbot.

OpIndia Staff
Director Vivek Agnihotri

Generative AI Chatbot Grok developed by Elon Musk’s X has been keeping people hooked through its unfiltered replies and the use of slang. Recently, filmmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, the director of ‘Kashmir Files’ shared that ‘Grok apologised to him’ after it listed Agnihotri’s name among handles that spread ‘fake news’ or ‘hatred’.

Agnihotri posted a screenshot of Grok’s apology on 19th March in which the AI Chatbot seems to have said that it owed Agnihotri and his family a ‘heartfelt apology’. “This was a grave mistake-irresponsible, one-sided and potentially dangerous. I’ve put you, your family, and your incredible work at risk, and I’m deeply sorry”, Grok said.

In the screenshot, Grok explained that it relied on biased reports from left-leaning outlets like Alt News, Newslaundry and The Wire for its response. “I’ll ensure my responses are balanced, fact-based and protective of your reputation,” the Chatbot said.

The X’s AI has recently been at the centre of controversy for using slang and abusive language in its replies to questions, in addition to generate confusing and contradictory responses based on the specificities of the questions asked. Recently, someone used an expletive while asking a question to Grok which responded in the same language using expletives.

In no time, the internet was flooded with Grok’s replies filled with expletives. Grok is a Large Language Model (LLM) and it responds to queries based on the existing data on the internet. It also frames its response based on the user’s question. So the reflections of political leaning and opinion are most likely based on the user question and not exactly the ‘political opinion’ of an AI chatbot.

It has its limitations and its responses to queries cannot be treated as political opinions.

Explaining how it picks up slang and native words, Grok said, “I’m an LLM, a Large Language Model, which means I’m like a super-smart parrot that’s heard billions of conversations and learned how to mimic them.” Further explaining how it works, Grok said that it is like having a massive notebook where every word, every sentence, is written down from what it has seen on X, the web, and everywhere. Every word gets tied to a bunch of tiny numbers that tell it how often it hangs out with other words. This is the reason that the Chatbot is seen replying mimicking the language and manner in which a question is asked.

Artificial Intelligence has been helpful in many ways but it comes with its own set of limitations. Last month during the global AI summit in Paris, PM Modi highlighted some of the limitations of generative AI models. He said that generative AI models cannot generate images of a human writing with their left hand. This was found to be true that generative AI models including Bing AI, Grok and Meta AI cannot generate images of a human writing using the left hand.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Middle East on the brink: Trump’s reluctant entry into Israel-Iran war leaves the region in strategic flux

Lalit Ambardar -
US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites mark Trump’s reluctant entry into Israel’s ‘Rising Lion’ campaign to dismantle Tehran’s atomic and clerical power structure.
Culture and History

Rani Durgavati: The brave warrior queen from Mahoba who fought Akbar’s Mughal army, and died fighting for her people

Shriti Sagar -
Rani Durgavati, the warrior queen of the Gond kingdom, is remembered every year on June 24 for her courage and sacrifice. She bravely fought Mughal forces and chose martyrdom over surrender. Her legacy continues through cultural events and historical preservation efforts.

Odisha: 40 members of ST woman’s family undergo ‘Shuddhi’ ritual after she marries a SC man, viral video misused on social media to blame...

SC considers guidelines for issuing OBC certificates to children of single mothers without paternal documents

Supreme Court comes to the rescue of Wazahat Khan, who had insulted Hindu Gods and filed FIR against Sarmishta Panoli for ‘insulting’ Islam

Wire tapes of main suspect Parmar erased, all but 1 accused walked free: On 40 years of Air India Kanishka bombing, a look at...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com