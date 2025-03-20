Generative AI Chatbot Grok developed by Elon Musk’s X has been keeping people hooked through its unfiltered replies and the use of slang. Recently, filmmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, the director of ‘Kashmir Files’ shared that ‘Grok apologised to him’ after it listed Agnihotri’s name among handles that spread ‘fake news’ or ‘hatred’.

Agnihotri posted a screenshot of Grok’s apology on 19th March in which the AI Chatbot seems to have said that it owed Agnihotri and his family a ‘heartfelt apology’. “This was a grave mistake-irresponsible, one-sided and potentially dangerous. I’ve put you, your family, and your incredible work at risk, and I’m deeply sorry”, Grok said.

In the screenshot, Grok explained that it relied on biased reports from left-leaning outlets like Alt News, Newslaundry and The Wire for its response. “I’ll ensure my responses are balanced, fact-based and protective of your reputation,” the Chatbot said.

The X’s AI has recently been at the centre of controversy for using slang and abusive language in its replies to questions, in addition to generate confusing and contradictory responses based on the specificities of the questions asked. Recently, someone used an expletive while asking a question to Grok which responded in the same language using expletives.

In no time, the internet was flooded with Grok’s replies filled with expletives. Grok is a Large Language Model (LLM) and it responds to queries based on the existing data on the internet. It also frames its response based on the user’s question. So the reflections of political leaning and opinion are most likely based on the user question and not exactly the ‘political opinion’ of an AI chatbot.

It has its limitations and its responses to queries cannot be treated as political opinions.

Explaining how it picks up slang and native words, Grok said, “I’m an LLM, a Large Language Model, which means I’m like a super-smart parrot that’s heard billions of conversations and learned how to mimic them.” Further explaining how it works, Grok said that it is like having a massive notebook where every word, every sentence, is written down from what it has seen on X, the web, and everywhere. Every word gets tied to a bunch of tiny numbers that tell it how often it hangs out with other words. This is the reason that the Chatbot is seen replying mimicking the language and manner in which a question is asked.

Artificial Intelligence has been helpful in many ways but it comes with its own set of limitations. Last month during the global AI summit in Paris, PM Modi highlighted some of the limitations of generative AI models. He said that generative AI models cannot generate images of a human writing with their left hand. This was found to be true that generative AI models including Bing AI, Grok and Meta AI cannot generate images of a human writing using the left hand.