Thursday, May 22, 2025
Updated:

Gujarat: Two Muslim groups Al Addis and Shias clash near mosque in Ahmedabad over calling for Azan first in the month of Ramzan

When OpIndia received this video, we tried to trace its source and ascertain its authenticity and timing. We also contacted Ahmedabad Police to obtain information about the video and if any action has been taken in the matter.

Lincoln Sokhadia
(Stills taken from the viral video)

Ever since the month of Ramzan began this year, several videos of different castes of Muslims clashing with each other have surfaced on social media. For the last two days, a video of two factions of Muslims clashing near a mosque in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has gone viral on social media. In the video, the two sides were also seen pelting stones at each other.

When OpIndia received this video, we tried to trace its source and ascertain its authenticity and timing. We also contacted Ahmedabad Police to obtain information about the video and if any action has been taken in the matter.

The police said that the video is from 2nd March 2025 and was recorded when two caste groups of the Muslim community, Al Addis and Shia resorted to violence after a dispute arose over performing Azan first in the Ahmadi and Bismillah mosques.

“On the evening of 02/03/2025 at 6:30 PM, a clash occurred in the Shahpur Police Station area between the Al Adis and Shia communities over the issue of performing the Azan first, between the Ahmadi and Bismillah Mosques. Later, both groups internally resolved the matter,” Ahmedabad Police told OpIndia.

The police further said that later a settlement was reached between the two. According to the information provided by the Ahmedabad police, the authenticity of this video and its being from Ahmedabad was proven to be correct. It was also revealed that it was from the month of Ramzan.

