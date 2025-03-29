On 29th March, Damoh witnessed high drama after the local civic body allegedly attempted to remove religious flags installed by Hindu groups at the Ghantaghar ahead of the Hindu festival Navratri. Hindu organisations and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a massive protest and blocked roads, demanding the immediate suspension of CMO Pradeep Sharma, who has been accused of being “anti-Sanatan”

Tensions further escalated in the area after a few protestors reportedly blackened the face of CMO outside his residence. The protestors alleged that the official ordered the removal of religious flags despite them being part of an annual Navratri tradition. Speaking to media, BJP leader Satish Tiwari said, “Our opposition will continue against those who insult Sanatan Dharma.”

Demands for apology and suspension

The protest was led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, BJP and Sakal Hindu Samaj and it lasted for almost 90 minutes. Only essential services were allowed to pass through the blocked roads. The Hindu groups later met the District Collector and SP demanding Sharma’s immediate suspension and public apology. VHP’s district head Anuj Khatri insisted that Sharma should be removed from his post and made to apologise for his actions.

Administration promised inquiry

Collector Sudhir Kochar confirmed that notices have been issued in the matter and a report will be submitted to the state by 10th April. Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrutikirti Somvanshi assured a high-level inquiry into the matter to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Police is continuously monitoring the situation.