Despite having a 3-storey mosque, Namaz performed on a public road every Friday: Hindu traders in Sanand demand action, divulge that most of the attendees are outsiders

The petition stated that there is a Mosque near Tapal Chowk in Sanand, and outside that, public Namaz is offered by closing the main road every Friday, due to which traders, pedestrians, and the general public have to face difficulties.

Image Source: OpIndia Gujarati

In Sanand, Ahmedabad, there have been frequent complaints that Namaz is offered on the road every Friday, instead of in the Mosque, and that locals, especially traders, are suffering due to this. In this regard, on Saturday (March 8), Hindu leaders sent a petition to the local administration and police department, requesting them to take immediate action in this matter.

The petition stated that there is a Mosque near Tapal Chowk in Sanand, and outside that, public Namaz is offered by closing the main road every Friday, due to which traders, pedestrians, and the general public have to face difficulties.

It has further been stated that although the Mosque has three floors and has enough space, with the intention of harassing the public, Namaz is offered by blocking the road outside the Mosque, due to which local traders have to suffer huge financial losses. It has also been questioned whether any permission has been given by the administration to offer Namaz in public despite the fact that there is a three-storey mosque there. The petition further asked that if that is the case, the administration should clarify and if not, immediate action should be taken in this regard.

Hindu leaders and traders have said that if the illegal activities are not stopped or no action is taken after considering this representation, then an agitation will be launched in the near future against the responsible authorites.

A copy of this petition has also been sent to the Sanand Police Inspector, Ahmedabad Collector, and Sanand Municipal President A copy of the petition is also available with OpIndia.

Most of those offering Namaz in the area are outsiders, raises security concerns

Former Anand city Bharatiya Janata Party president Kamlesh Vyas, who submitted the petition, told OpIndia that for the past few months, at least 2-3 months, Namaz has been offered on public roads, and every Friday, the road is closed for one or two hours in the afternoon. Due to which, the locals and traders are facing a lot of difficulty.

He said that since the month of Ramzan has started, the crowd is continuously increasing and most of them are migrant Muslims. He said that the question is why Namaz is offered in public despite the existence of a three-storey mosque.

Kamlesh Vyas further said that he has informed the local administration to take legal action. He added that he has no objection to anyone’s opinion, religion or their practice, but offering Namaz in a way that causes trouble to others by closing the road in public is inappropriate and action should be taken against it.

