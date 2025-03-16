The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought an umbrella probe in the cases of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants staying in the country.

A senior officer informed that in a recent meeting, instructions have been passed to all states and UTs to investigate the cases of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants as umbrella cases and identify the persons who have helped the illegal immigrants in obtaining documents to generate Aadhar and other documents pertaining to the citizenship of India.

The officer added that in some cases, it has been found that the documents were prepared for the purpose of travel to European countries or the Middle East, and the persons didn’t stay for long in India. The investigation officers have been instructed to also identify the persons who have helped the illegal immigrant in generating documents and make them accused in the case.

During the investigation, it has been instructed to identify the loopholes used to generate documents. All suspicious aadhar cards have been sent for re-verification, which includes scrutiny of the documents submitted for aadhar generation. In a meeting with Aadhar officials, they have been asked to pass instructions to all aadhar centers to inform the police in case they find any person trying to modify or generate aadhar on suspicious documents.

In case of confirmation of illegal Bangladeshi nationals, the persons will be kept in the detention centre, and FRRO will be informed to facilitate their safe return as per protocols.

In a special operation, Delhi Police arrested more than 20 Bangladeshi nationals who were residing illegally in the national capital.

As per MHA, between Jan 2024 and Jan 2025, a total of 2601 Bangladeshi citizens were apprehended on the Indo-Bangladesh Border.

The Government has strengthened Indo-Bangladesh border security through advanced surveillance, enhanced manpower, and technological integration.

Measures include Surveillance equipment like Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI), Night Vision Device (NVD), UAVs, CCTV/PTZ cameras, IR sensors, and the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) pilot in Dhubri (Assam).

To keep check on the issue of illegal border crossing, Border Security Force (BSF) interacts with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at various levels. Further, a Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) signed in 2011 between BSF and BGB exists for meeting of BSF-BGB Nodal Officers.

