Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami was attacked by Islamists earlier this month for taking an energy drink during a Champions Trophy match, now they have attacked the cricketer’s daughter Ayra Shami for playing Holi. The fundamentalists got outraged over Shami’s daughter playing Holi while Ramzaan month is going on. The abusers even raised questions about her upbringing and questioned the girl’s knowledge of the time of Friday prayers.

The Islamic fundamentalists were triggered after Shami’s ex-wife Hasin Jahan posted a picture of their daughter on Instagram on Holi (14th March). In the picture, Ayra Shami is seen covered in Holi colours.

Hasin Jahan wished Holi with Ayra’s picture. This was enough to leave Islamists fuming with outrage. Soon the comment section of Jahan’s post was filled with abuses and slurs.

A person named Junaid wrote on Shami’s daughter’s photo, “Did you read Jumme ki namaaz first or later?”

While another account wrote, “It is the month of Ramadan, shame on you.”

Imran Sheikh raised questions on Haseen Jahan’s upbringing of her child and said, “Wow, what an education you have given to your daughter!”

Some fanatics even wrote abusive words and commented with knife-gun emojis.

Those who were teaching Islam to Shami’s daughter also dragged her mother Haseen Jahan into it. She was called shameless and ignorant.

Abdul Kalam wrote, “The ignorant woman did not feel ashamed even in the month of Ramzan, I am blocking her right now.”

Saqib Alam wrote, “Shameless woman*ss.” A person named Raheb questioned Shami whether he is a Muslim or not.

This is not the first time that Mohammed Shami has come under attack from Islamic fundamentalists. Recently, during the Champions Trophy, he took an energy drink while playing in the Semifinal which angered Islamists. All India Muslim Jamaat’s national president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi even called him a criminal.

The Maulana had said, “Islam has declared fasting as compulsory. Fasting is compulsory for everyone. If someone does not keep fast intentionally, then he is a criminal. Cricketer Mohammed Shami did the same. He has committed a big crime by not keeping fast. In the eyes of Sharia, he is a criminal….”