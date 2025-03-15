Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsIslamists attack Mohammad Shami's daughter for playing Holi, had earlier attacked the cricketer for...
News Reports
Updated:

Islamists attack Mohammad Shami’s daughter for playing Holi, had earlier attacked the cricketer for drinking energy drink during Ramzaan

Hasin Jahan wished Holi with Ayra's picture. This was enough to leave Islamists fuming with outrage. Soon the comment section of Jahan's post was filled with abuses and slurs.

OpIndia Staff
Ayra Shami and Mohammad Shami

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami was attacked by Islamists earlier this month for taking an energy drink during a Champions Trophy match, now they have attacked the cricketer’s daughter Ayra Shami for playing Holi. The fundamentalists got outraged over Shami’s daughter playing Holi while Ramzaan month is going on. The abusers even raised questions about her upbringing and questioned the girl’s knowledge of the time of Friday prayers.

The Islamic fundamentalists were triggered after Shami’s ex-wife Hasin Jahan posted a picture of their daughter on Instagram on Holi (14th March). In the picture, Ayra Shami is seen covered in Holi colours.

Hasin Jahan wished Holi with Ayra’s picture. This was enough to leave Islamists fuming with outrage. Soon the comment section of Jahan’s post was filled with abuses and slurs.

A person named Junaid wrote on Shami’s daughter’s photo, “Did you read Jumme ki namaaz first or later?”

While another account wrote, “It is the month of Ramadan, shame on you.”

Imran Sheikh raised questions on Haseen Jahan’s upbringing of her child and said, “Wow, what an education you have given to your daughter!”

Some fanatics even wrote abusive words and commented with knife-gun emojis.

Those who were teaching Islam to Shami’s daughter also dragged her mother Haseen Jahan into it. She was called shameless and ignorant.

Abdul Kalam wrote, “The ignorant woman did not feel ashamed even in the month of Ramzan, I am blocking her right now.”

Saqib Alam wrote, “Shameless woman*ss.” A person named Raheb questioned Shami whether he is a Muslim or not.

This is not the first time that Mohammed Shami has come under attack from Islamic fundamentalists. Recently, during the Champions Trophy, he took an energy drink while playing in the Semifinal which angered Islamists. All India Muslim Jamaat’s national president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi even called him a criminal.

The Maulana had said, “Islam has declared fasting as compulsory. Fasting is compulsory for everyone. If someone does not keep fast intentionally, then he is a criminal. Cricketer Mohammed Shami did the same. He has committed a big crime by not keeping fast. In the eyes of Sharia, he is a criminal….”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Mainstreaming of Hinduphobia: Dear CJI BR Gavai, If ‘go pray’ is the response to a plea for the restoration of a desecrated idol, why...

Amit Kelkar -

Darbhanga woman duped in RJD’s ‘Mai-Bahin Yojana’, FIR filed against Tejashwi Yadav and 3 leaders: Victim tells OpIndia she is receiving threats

शिव -

Pakistan’s foreign minister confesses India has rejected third-party mediation, reveals New Delhi once again rebuffed Washington’s offer to broker dialogue in July

OpIndia Staff -

Who are Vishal Vaibhav and Sumedha Mittal, the propagandists behind Newslaundry report that Rahul Gandhi used to amplify his false claims of ‘vote chori’...

Shraddha Pandey -

OpIndia Exclusive: Stray dog menace in India is worsening – RTI reveals 26 lakh cases in just 7 months, crores of victims over the...

Anurag -

PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th edition of ‘Poshan Maah’ on his birthday: Here the details of the...

Aditi -

Kerala’s dark secret: 16-year-old boy sexually exploited for 2 years, accused include local politician, Education Dept member, and an RPF official

OpIndia Staff -

’1.4 billion people and not even buying a bushel’: As Lutnick whines over India refusing to import US corn, here is why we don’t...

Sanghamitra -

Who is ‘Lady al-Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, and why is she serving an 86-year jail term in the US: All you need to know

Shraddha Pandey -

Rising tide across the border: Why India must watch Bangladesh’s Islamist surge closely

Dr. Prosenjit Nath -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com