On Saturday (22nd March), pro-Kannada organisations protesting an assault on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) conductor in Belagavi called for a 12-hour bandh across Karnataka.

The conductor, identified as Mahadev, was reportedly assaulted by pro-Marathi youth near Sulebhavi-Balekundri for insisting a passenger speak in Kannada.

The incident has once again sparked decades-old linguistic tensions between Kannada and Marathi communities in the border region.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Several pro-Kannada groups have called a bandh in the state today from 6 am to 6 pm, in protest against the alleged assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi.



Visuals from Hassan, where Police personnel have been deployed as a… pic.twitter.com/kYXVCV4vcD — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2025

The incident took place on 21st February this year. In recent weeks, the tensions brewed and escalated slowly as pro-Kannada groups accused the state government of turning a blind eye to the humiliation faced by a Kannada-speaking government employee.

Notably, Belagavi has long been a focal point for the border dispute and language politics in the northern belt of Karnataka.

The call for bandh and key demands

The bandh has been called by Kannada Okkuta, a coalition of over 3,000 pro-Kannada organisations led by activist Vatal Nagaraj. The protesting organisations have called for strict action against the person who allegedly assaulted the KSRTC conductor.

Furthermore, the protesters have demanded a ban on the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which is allegedly harassing Kannadigas and spreading anti-Kannada propaganda.

The organisations have also opposed the so-called imposition of Hindi in Karnataka, called for the implementation of the Kalasa Banduri and Mahadayi river projects, and demanded fairer GST distribution and budgetary support from the Centre for Karnataka.

#WATCH | Karnataka: People in Hubbali-Dharwad carry out their regular daily chores, shops remain open, and vehicle plying continues amid the 12-hour Karnataka bandh by pro-Kannada organisations. The bandh has been called in protest against the alleged assault on a bus conductor… pic.twitter.com/fWtXVwmZ4J — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2025

Bandh disrupts life, but essential services continue

The bandh will remain in effect from 6 am to 6 pm. KSRTC and BMTC unions have backed the protests. Ola, Uber, and several auto unions have decided to stay off the roads.

Cinemas will also remain closed during the bandh. Banks will be closed, but not because of the bandh, as it is a Saturday. Essential services like metro trains, hospitals, milk supply, and petrol stations will function normally.

Schools will remain open for exams, but regular classes will not take place in some schools.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Passengers arrive at a bus terminal in Bengaluru amid pro-Kannada groups' 12-hour statewide bandh in protest against the alleged assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi. pic.twitter.com/rT5yseoLna — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2025

Siddaramaiah government distances itself

The Congress-led government has distanced itself from the bandh. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called the bandh “ill-timed” as exams are happening in the state. He also noted that the bandh clashes with World Water Day and the launch of a state-wide water conservation campaign.

Language politics and the Belagavi faultline

Belagavi’s identity tug-of-war has been ongoing since 1956, following the linguistic reorganisation of states. At that time, Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi and over 850 surrounding villages, as a sizeable population spoke Marathi. Karnataka, however, rejected the claim and asserted that it should be given administrative control and cultural rights over the region.

MES, which is based in Belagavi, has been demanding that the region be merged with Maharashtra. However, Kannada activists call it a direct threat to the sovereignty and cultural pride of Karnataka.

How Karnataka’s own language politics deepened the crisis

While the Belagavi dispute is often seen as a Maharashtra-vs-Karnataka issue, this time it should not be seen in isolation. The roots of the tension lie within Karnataka’s handling of linguistic diversity. For decades, the state government has done little to nothing to create a bridge between Marathi and Kannada-speaking communities in the region.

While the state has largely promoted Kannada as the dominant identity, efforts have often lacked in reaching out to linguistic minorities in the state. The government has mandated Kannada signboards, and government organisations have run anti-Hindi rhetoric, while strict regulations have prioritised Kannada in administration. All these aspects have alienated non-Kannada speakers, especially in border districts.

Interestingly, political parties have remained selective in using language identity to score brownie points. Pro-Kannada groups get pats on the back during elections but are often ignored thereafter. There is no attempt to have sustained dialogue among different linguistic communities in the state, which has created a vacuum now being filled with demands for bans and confrontations.

With 22 official languages, there is no common language in which all Indians can communicate. Promoting local languages at the state level is understandable, but creating a fissure for the sake of it among communities is only dividing the people of the country.