In yet another incident raising questions over law and order and the safety of women in Karnataka, an Israeli tourist was allegedly molested by three youths during the Hampi Utsav last week.

As per reports, an auto driver intervened to protect the woman being harassed but was thrashed by the youths who brutally assaulted him and left him with a bloody nose.

Despite the gravity of the incident, the Hampi police conveniently booked the accused only under Section 109 IPC—for assaulting the auto driver. No case was registered for the alleged molestation of the foreign national, even though she was also taken to the police station along with the auto driver.

The accused were produced before a local court, which let them off lightly after they admitted to assaulting the auto driver and submitted a written promise not to repeat such acts.

Meanwhile, the Israeli woman reportedly told the auto driver that she would escalate the matter to her embassy and seek legal action. However, Hampi police have not received any official complaint from the embassy yet—a convenient excuse for inaction.

The police are also facing criticism for downplaying the molestation aspect and pressing only assault charges against the accused, especially after the gang-rape horror witnessed in Hampi last week where two women, including an Israeli tourist, were gang-raped.

Israeli tourist and her homestay operator gang-raped in Hampi

Two women, including an Israeli tourist, were gang-raped in Karnataka’s Hampi while stargazing. The heinous crime took place on the banks of Sanapur Lake on Thursday, March 6.

One of the victims was a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, while the other victim was her 29-year-old homestay operator. The 2 victims were also accompanied by 3 male tourists, one from the USA, and two from India. They were allegedly attacked at around 11 PM on Thursday.

The accused arrived on a motorcycle and initially inquired about petrol, and later demanded ₹100 from the group. When the victims refused, the accused turned violent and physically assaulted the group. They pushed the men into the canal and then sexually assaulted the women. One of the three men perished in the assault.