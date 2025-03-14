Another case of love jihad has come to light in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman from Meerut, who was living separately from her husband along with her two young children fell into the trap of a Muslim man. Her parents also passed away. She left her husband after an abusive relationship and often posted videos on Instagram to express her pain. However, she started to receive messages from an ID named Ansh Chowdhury around 8-9 months ago.

They two eventually became friends and started to interact regularly. However, his real name was Muhammad Majid, a native of Sarwat village who claimed to be the owner of several trucks and gradually caught the victim in his web. He used to follow Hindu traditions and did pooja (worship of Hindu deities) regularly, hence she never suspected him. This man forced the woman to sell two of her residences after they were married and seized all the money in the name of a land parcel. He took at least 10-17 lakh from her. He brought the wife and her kids to Muzaffarnagar and kept them in rented rooms in different locations including Nai Mandi and Gandhi Nagar.

Drop everything and just give this a listen.



Thankfully, she spoke to one of her neighbors about this, and they informed some Hindu Karyakartas who rescued her. pic.twitter.com/uGjWuCiwde — Treeni (@TheTreeni) March 13, 2025

Their time with him turned out to be a nightmare. The woman revealed that he stripped her and her 9-year-old daughter and assaulted them. She and her two kids were held hostages and weren’t allowed to go outside to prevent them from escaping. He made videos during their sexual encounters and threatened to make the footage viral online if she approached anyone or tried to depart from the room. He also destroyed her phone. He took away her gold and silver jewellery worth 7-8 lakh. He even withdrew 5 lakh from her account.

On 3rd March she found his Aadhar card with the name Majid written on it. She confronted him but he threatened to murder her and her kids. Furthermore, he relentlessly pushed the trio to embrace Islam. He forced the woman to observe Ramzan and consume meat in addition to the circumcision of her 6-year-old son to pressure them to comply. He told her to wear a burqa and follow his orders. She feared for her daughter’s safety and believed that he would exploit her.

The culprit used a gun to threaten her and pressurised her to stay with him. He also thrashed them brutally on 11th March. All his documents had his original identity except one with a fake Hindu name. He also claimed to be a thug and boasted that he killed a dealer in a recent robbery in Ghaziabad. He even announced that he was behind a killing that transpired on 1st May of last year and even stabbed a girl to death with a screwdriver. He stated that this is his profession and he would kill her too if she opposed me.

She somehow managed to call her brother-in-law through her neighbours and narrated her entire ordeal. He encouraged her and with the help of the neighbours, she contacted Hindu leaders and unveiled everything. Afterwards, they all reached Nai Mandi police station and complained to the police. Given the gravity of the situation, the police responded promptly.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Satya Narayan Prajapat declared that the accused had been caught from A2Z Road and brought to the police station. A medical examination has also been performed on the victim. Hindu organizations have also stepped forward to support her and the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the issue.