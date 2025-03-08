Monday, May 19, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

Love Jihad in UP: Gufran poses as Jay Prakash to marry a Hindu girl; blackmails her with private videos to pressure her to convert to Islam

Gufran, posing as a Hindu man named Jay Prakash, deceived a woman in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, and married her. After revealing his true identity and pressuring her to convert to Islam, the woman filed a complaint, leading to his arrest.

OpIndia Staff
Love Jihad UP
Representative Image

A man named Gufran has been accused of tricking a Hindu woman in the Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh under false pretences. Gufran reportedly posed as a Hindu man to befriend the victim on Instagram and subsequently marry her. When the truth came to light, the woman filed a complaint against him at the Ubhanv police station. The police registered the case and arrested the man.

According to reports, the woman, who lives in a village under the Ubhanv police jurisdiction, accused a young man from Jamuwan Khampur of deceiving her. The man, named Gufran, impersonated a Hindu and befriended her on Instagram. After becoming close, he married her at a temple and they engaged in physical relations, secretly recording a video. Later, he revealed that his real name was not Jay Prakash, but Gufran and that he was from the Muslim community.

The woman accused him of cheating and pressuring her to convert to Islam and marry him. Distressed, she filed a complaint with the police. After investigating, the Ubhanv police registered the case and arrested the accused, Gufran.

Rasda CO Ashish Mishra reported that on March 7, a woman from Belthra Road, within the Ubhanv police jurisdiction, filed a complaint. She claimed that a man from another community had contacted her on Instagram and exploited her physically. Based on her complaint, a case was registered, and the accused was arrested and sent to jail. Further legal proceedings are ongoing.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

