Alarming details have come to light in the case of the gangrape of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The victim’s family had complained against 4 accused persons identified as Salman, Zubair, Rashid and Arif in the case. The police had arrested only the main accused Salman till yesterday on March 6. Today two more accused have been arrested.

थाना भगतपुर क्षेत्रान्तर्गत नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म किये जाने की घटना में थाना भगतपुर पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है, दि0 04.03.2025 को मुख्य आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है तथा आज दिनांक 07.03.2025 को मुकदमा उपरोक्त मे वांछित 02 और अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vOCx52OjM3 — MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) March 7, 2025

In the FIR accessed by OpIndia, the victim has revealed horrifying details of her abuse by the accused and the alleged nexus to convert Hindu girls to Islam. The victim said that the accused Salman told her that he was receiving funding to carry out Islamic Jihad and convert Hindu girls to Islam. “I (Salman) receive huge funding for carrying out Islamic Jihad. You are just a small girl. I have converted so many girls like you to Islam. We (Muslims) will go to Jannat (heaven) for doing this,” the victim said in the FIR quoting the accused.

The victim revealed that all the accused repeatedly sexually exploited her for two months and when she would ask for food, they force-fed her beef. “Whenever I gained consciousness, I used to ask them (the accused) for food. They used to give me buffalo meat or beef to eat. When I refused to eat it, they force-fed me beef and raped me,” the victim stated in the FIR.

The accused also allegedly burned the ‘Om’ tattoo on the victim’s hand with acid. “Salman burnt the Om tattoo on my hand with acid. He also threatened to throw acid on my face,” the victim said.

As per the FIR, after sexually exploiting the victim for two months, accused Salman dropped the victim at Bhojpur, Uttar Pradesh. The victim’s aunt had complained that the minor girl was abducted by the accused while going to a local tailor’s shop on January 2 this year. She was abducted in a vehicle, made unconscious with some medicines and was held captive for several days by the accused. The accused have allegedly threatened the victim’s family to withdraw the case.

An investigation is going on in the case.