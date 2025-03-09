A 13-year-old boy was killed by some Muslim youths after raping him in Makanpur of Araul area in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, the boy’s friends lured him into the ruins of the village, where they tried to tie him up with a rope. The culprits Azhar alias Ajju, Nazar Ali alias Hussaini, Ausaf Ali and Anab of the same village then sodomised him.

The youths raped the boy because their girlfriend and wife were denying them sex during the Ramazan month. After that, they strangled his throat and repeatedly attacked him with an iron rod, killing him on the spot. After committing the murder, the accused boys dumped the body in a 40-feet deep well near the highway. To mislead the police, they sent a message to the boy’s father demanding a ransom of ₹10 lakh, claiming that he has been kidnap.

After receiving the ransom demand on Thursday morning, the family approached the police and filed a report. They also expressed suspicion on some friends of the boy. Based on their input, the police detained three boys Ausaf Ali, Nazar Ali alias Hussaini and Anab, and questioned them. Azhar alias Ajju is absconding, and a search is on to nab him.

By the afternoon, the police recovered the body from well on the side of Agra Expressway, about a kilometer away from the village.

The 13-year-old son of a property dealer of Makanpur, one of the 11 children, left home on Wednesday evening at 7 pm saying he was going to the gym as usual. When he did not return till late night, a call was made to his mobile phone which was switched off. A search for him began, but his father got the ransom call

ACP Amarnath Yadav said that the culprits Azhar and Nazar took the victim to a ruin on the pretext of taking him for a walk. There they tied him with a rope and tried to rape him. When he resisted, they strangled him with a rope. After the boy stopped breathing, they started to drag him towards the well. However, the victim resumed breathing, and therefore they hit him on his head, stomach and other parts of the body with an iron rod. Then they took his phone, dumped the body in the well, and sent the ransom message to his father.

थाना अरौल के मकनपुर गांव में एक नाबालिग लड़के का शव कुएं में मिलने सम्बन्धी प्रकरण में पुलिस टीम द्वारा तत्काल सक्रियता बरतते हुए कुछ लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया था, कड़ाई से पूछताछ के बाद एक व्यक्ति के पास से लड़के का मोबाइल बरामद हुआ। जिसके आधार पर जानकारी प्राप्त हुई, शव को… pic.twitter.com/lT2aBGAJfz — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) March 7, 2025

ADCP Kalyanpur Vijendra Dwivedi said that Azhar sent the ransom message and gave the mobile to Nazar Ali. When the police searched the house of Nazar Ali, they found the victim’s phone in his house hidden in a plastic basket.

During questioning, Nazar Ali said that his girlfriend and Azhar’s wife were refusing sexual relations during the month Ramazan. As a result, they conspired to abduct the teenaged boy and rape him.

Notably, the victim and the accused are friends and used to visit each other’s house. Accused Ausaf has a shoe shop in Makanpur. His brother Ajju works as a mason. They are sons of Makanpur Gram Pradhan Majahir Hussain’s sister. One of their brothers is a SP worker.