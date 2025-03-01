Thursday, May 15, 2025
‘Scumbag, isolent pig’: Russian leaders slam Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy after his horror show in front of Donald Trump

Ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also did not hold back and labelled Zelenskyy an 'insolent pig'. He said that the Ukranian President received 'a proper slap down in the Oval Office'.

Vladimir Putin (left), Zelenskyy with Donald Trump (right), images via Kremlin and BBC News

On Saturday (1st March), the Russian authorities slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following his heated confrontation with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

In a Telegram message, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova remarked, “I think Zelenskyy’s biggest lie of all his lies was his assertion in the White House that the Kyiv regime in 2022 was alone, without support.”

She further added, “How Trump and Vance restrained themselves and didn’t punch this scumbag is a miracle of endurance.” Maria Zakharova pointed out that the Ukranian President was being unpleasant with everyone and was biting the hand that fed him all the while.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, has dubbed Zelensky’s horror show at the White House as ‘historic’.

The Deputy Chairman of the Upper House of the Russian Parliament, Konstantin Kosachyov, wrote on Telegram, “Zelenskiy lost this round with a deafening rattle. And he will have to crawl to the next one on his knees.” He added that the Ukranian President had revealed his true colours.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy scolded over his opinions on Russia-Ukraine war

Donald Trump, who returned as the US President in January, met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday (28th February).

During the meeting, Trump told Zelenskyy that Ukraine didn’t have a chance against Russia if USA hadn’t supported them.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy tried to blame the United States administration for the current issues facing Ukraine, and the US Vice President JD Vance stepped up and told Zelenskyy off.

Following the meeting, Donald Trump said that he would like to solve the Ukrainian conflict, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to make a deal.

