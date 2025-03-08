Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (March 8) made explosive revelations about existing members of his party. Gandhi stated that certain party members were secretly aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that he could dismiss 30-40 Congress leaders if necessary.

Speaking on the second day of his Gujarat visit, Gandhi emphasised the need to identify and remove individuals within the party’s Gujarat unit who were covertly supporting the BJP, warning of strict measures, including potential expulsions.

Insinuating sabotage from existing Congress members, Gandhi, who is on his visit to Gujarat to lay the groundwork for the 2027 assembly elections, emphasized the need to cleanse the Congress party in the BJP-ruled state. He warned that up to 40 leaders could be dismissed if necessary, as Congress has been out of power in Gujarat for decades.

Addressing party workers, Gandhi categorised the Gujarat Congress leadership and workers into two groups—those who genuinely serve the people, uphold party ideology, and fight for the public, and those who are disconnected, disrespectful, and, in some cases, aligned with the BJP. He stressed the need for strict action against those secretly working for the rival party, stating that separating these two factions was crucial to rebuilding trust with the people. He affirmed that Congress was prepared to remove 10, 15, or even 40 individuals to set an example.

Gandhi acknowledged that Congress had failed to meet public expectations, leading to its prolonged absence from power in Gujarat. He urged the party to shift its focus from merely winning elections to earning the trust of the people by addressing their concerns. Criticizing the BJP government, he claimed that people in the state felt trapped and that key industries were struggling.