The Supreme Court, on Thursday (20th March), refused to entertain a plea filed by Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain challenging the demolition notice to three temples located in Mayur Vihar Phase 2 in Delhi. The Apex directed Advocate Jain to approach the Delhi High Court with his petition.

Advocate Jain had filed a petition in the Supreme Court on behalf of committees of three temples, namely Purbi Delhi Kali Bari Samiti, Sri Amarnath Mandir Sanstha, and Sri Badri Nath Mandir, against a demolition notice issued by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) dated March 19, 2025.

Three temples in mayur vihar phase 2 are going to be demolished at 4 am. Kalibari temple, amarnath temple and badrinath temple. Totally in an illegal manner demolition drive is taking place. pic.twitter.com/hFyF73YMGR — Vishnu Shankar Jain (@Vishnu_Jain1) March 19, 2025

The plea stated that the temples were not given an opportunity to be heard by the DDA as the authority affixed its notice at 9 pm on 19th March informing that the temples would be demolished at 4 pm on 20th March. It further stated that the temples are 35 years old and the DDA even granted permission to the Kali Bari Samiti temple for organising Durga Pooja on the ground in front of the temple.

BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi said that the police force, along with DDA officials, arrived to demolish the temples without prior notice. “Without prior notice, the police force and the entire DDA staff arrived at the site at 3 AM. When we reached the spot, we questioned them, saying that whenever any demolition takes place, prior notice is required. They responded that in green belt cases, no notice is given, and they directly proceed with demolition…”, Negi said.

Delhi: On the instructions of the High Court, a team arrived late at night to demolish a 40-year-old temple near Sanjay Lake in Mayur Vihar Phase 2, under the Patparganj Assembly constituency of East Delhi. Following this, the Additional DCP, ACP, and SHO of the district police… pic.twitter.com/UXNwRv4Otr — IANS (@ians_india) March 20, 2025

When the DDA officials arrived to demolish the temples, they were met with stiff opposition by locals. The officials were carrying an order from the Delhi High Court allowing the demolition of temples falling in the green belt. The demolition process was stopped after the intervention of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. A green belt is an area designated under land-use planning where any kind of construction is prohibited.

DDA notice did not have a stamp or signature

Locals said that all three temples are registered and religious programs are held there every year. Two of the temples are said to have been built by Kashmiri Pandit refugees when they arrived in Delhi following their ethnic cleansing in Kashmir Valley. Since then, no notice has ever been served to the temples. Raising questions on the authenticity of the DDA notice, the locals also pointed out that the notice did not have any stamp or the signature of any official.