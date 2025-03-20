Tuesday, June 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsSupreme Court refuses to entertain Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain's plea challenging demolition of 3...
News Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court refuses to entertain Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain’s plea challenging demolition of 3 temples in Mayur Vihar, Delhi, asks him to approach the Delhi HC

The officials were carrying an order from the Delhi High Court allowing the demolition of temples falling in the green belt. The demolition process was stopped after the intervention of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

OpIndia Staff
Images via Aaj Tak

The Supreme Court, on Thursday (20th March), refused to entertain a plea filed by Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain challenging the demolition notice to three temples located in Mayur Vihar Phase 2 in Delhi. The Apex directed Advocate Jain to approach the Delhi High Court with his petition.

Advocate Jain had filed a petition in the Supreme Court on behalf of committees of three temples, namely Purbi Delhi Kali Bari Samiti, Sri Amarnath Mandir Sanstha, and Sri Badri Nath Mandir, against a demolition notice issued by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) dated March 19, 2025.

The plea stated that the temples were not given an opportunity to be heard by the DDA as the authority affixed its notice at 9 pm on 19th March informing that the temples would be demolished at 4 pm on 20th March. It further stated that the temples are 35 years old and the DDA even granted permission to the Kali Bari Samiti temple for organising Durga Pooja on the ground in front of the temple.

BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi said that the police force, along with DDA officials, arrived to demolish the temples without prior notice. “Without prior notice, the police force and the entire DDA staff arrived at the site at 3 AM. When we reached the spot, we questioned them, saying that whenever any demolition takes place, prior notice is required. They responded that in green belt cases, no notice is given, and they directly proceed with demolition…”, Negi said.

When the DDA officials arrived to demolish the temples, they were met with stiff opposition by locals. The officials were carrying an order from the Delhi High Court allowing the demolition of temples falling in the green belt. The demolition process was stopped after the intervention of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. A green belt is an area designated under land-use planning where any kind of construction is prohibited.

DDA notice did not have a stamp or signature

Locals said that all three temples are registered and religious programs are held there every year. Two of the temples are said to have been built by Kashmiri Pandit refugees when they arrived in Delhi following their ethnic cleansing in Kashmir Valley. Since then, no notice has ever been served to the temples. Raising questions on the authenticity of the DDA notice, the locals also pointed out that the notice did not have any stamp or the signature of any official.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Healthcare transformation in 11 years of Modi Sarkar: From scarcity and disarray to digitalised, streamlined development

Dhruv Mishra -
The period following 2014 marked a significant and permanent shift in India's healthcare policy. Instead of piecemeal welfare schemes, India established a coherent, integrated system with sustained, long-term ambitions that encompassed out-of-hospital and community healthcare, clinical care, and public health.
News Reports

‘Make In India’ success story: Now the parts of smartphones made in India are also indigenous, value addition reaches above 20%

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -
The Modi government's 'Make in India' and PLI (Production Linked Incentive) schemes have played a big role in Indian manufacturing's success story in the field of smartphones.

‘They don’t let us celebrate our festivals or chant Jai Shri Ram’: 40 Hindu families in Azamgarh put homes on sale after repeated harassment...

Sending a strong signal to Turkey, strengthening India’s EU pivot: Read why PM Modi’s landmark visit to Cyprus is strategically significant

How Rajdeep Sardesai’s TikToker guest ‘Steve’ blamed pilots for Air India crash, without a shred of evidence, changed tune after experts pointed to engine...

Khalistanis threaten to disrupt PM Modi’s visit for the G7 meet: The 7 active terror organisations in Canada that the Carney govt needs to...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

How violence against Hindus started in Maheshtala? Muslims triggered over a Tulsi plant near temple, Junaid’s wife spreading rumors of being forced to chant...

OpIndia Staff -

Healthcare transformation in 11 years of Modi Sarkar: From scarcity and disarray to digitalised, streamlined development

Dhruv Mishra -

‘Make In India’ success story: Now the parts of smartphones made in India are also indigenous, value addition reaches above 20%

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

‘They don’t let us celebrate our festivals or chant Jai Shri Ram’: 40 Hindu families in Azamgarh put homes on sale after repeated harassment...

OpIndia Staff -

India enters Quantum era: DRDO & IIT Delhi successfully demonstrate Quantum entanglement-based free-space secure communication

OpIndia Staff -

Sending a strong signal to Turkey, strengthening India’s EU pivot: Read why PM Modi’s landmark visit to Cyprus is strategically significant

Rukma Rathore -

How Rajdeep Sardesai’s TikToker guest ‘Steve’ blamed pilots for Air India crash, without a shred of evidence, changed tune after experts pointed to engine...

Shraddha Pandey -

Khalistanis threaten to disrupt PM Modi’s visit for the G7 meet: The 7 active terror organisations in Canada that the Carney govt needs to...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Islamic Fulani Militia has been killing Christians for months in Nigeria, local politicians and media wash it off as local conflict between herders and...

Anurag -

Canada: Khalistanis use kids to desecrate tricolour and kick portraits of PM Modi ahead of G7 summit, Indian Sikhs condemn act of hatred

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com