A young girl who traveled to take the 10th board exam from Ghazipur was raped by a Ballia school manager Janardan Yadav who is also the national vice president of Samajwadi Shikshak Sabha (Teachers’ Association). A case has been filed and he has been arrested. The matter pertains to Bhimpura police station area. She revealed that he took her to a room in the campus in the name of the question paper. He then raped her and threatenend to murder her if she disclosed anything before anyone.

The terrified minor reached home after the examination. She explained the entire incident to the family members when they repeatedly questioned her. Afterward, her uncle filed a complaint at the police station on 16th March. She lives in a village near the Karimuddinpur police station in Ghazipur and attends Kharaupur’s Basmati Sarju Higher Secondary School. Its examination center is at SVBSIC in Kharaupur Uskar. She went there on 1st March for her Mathematics test, however, the SP leader raped her.

“I have raised my niece since childhood. Currently she is a student of 10th standard and is 17 years old. We had admitted her in Basmati Sarju Higher Secondary School, Kharaupur, Ballia. Its examination centre is SVBSIC Kharaupur Uskar Ballia. The manager of this school is SP leader Janardan Yadav. I had left her at my friend Shivshankar Yadav’s place for the exam. He dropped her at the examination centre on 1st March between 7:15 and 8:15 am. She had a mathematics exam that day. After she reached school, Janardan Yadav brought her to a separate room on the school grounds on the pretext of explaining the question paper. The room is near the entry gate of the school,” the victim’s uncle stated.

He further unveiled, “Janardan took her there and raped her following which he threatened to kill her. I came to know about all this later, because she was very scared. Afterward, I lodged a complaint in Bhimpura police station on 16th March. We are very scared after the instance.”

The police took immediate action and submitted a case against the accused for rape under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and (BNS Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). Superintendent of Police (SP) Omvir Singh conveyed that the police sent the girl to the district hospital for medical examination on 17th March. The police is taking necessary legal action in the case. National Secretary of Samajwadi Shikshak Sabha Anand Yadav confirmed that Janardan Yadav is the National Vice President of the body.

Police station in-charge Madan Patel informed that he has been arrested and further inquiry is underway. Ashish Mishra, Rasra’s Deputy Superintendent of Police, was dispatched to the scene as soon as the crime was reported and the perpetrator was taken into custody.